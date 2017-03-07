RCMP release suspect photos related to insulin pump theft
The suspect was caught on surveillance video at the arena in Airdrie.
Published Tuesday, March 7, 2017 4:03PM MST
Airdrie RCMP is looking for a man caught on surveillance video stealing a child’s insulin pump from the Rob Ebbesen Arena last week.
The man is seen on the video entering the change room at about 6:30 p.m. on March 2 while the child was on the ice playing hockey.
The suspect is described as:
- Caucasian
- Slim to average build
- Wearing a navy blue toque, black jacket, glasses and a goatee
The pump is worth about $5,000 and is essential for 12-year-old Josh Davies to control and monitor his blood sugar levels.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or Crime Stoppers.
