Airdrie RCMP is looking for a man caught on surveillance video stealing a child’s insulin pump from the Rob Ebbesen Arena last week.

The man is seen on the video entering the change room at about 6:30 p.m. on March 2 while the child was on the ice playing hockey.

The suspect is described as:

Caucasian

Slim to average build

Wearing a navy blue toque, black jacket, glasses and a goatee

The pump is worth about $5,000 and is essential for 12-year-old Josh Davies to control and monitor his blood sugar levels.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or Crime Stoppers.