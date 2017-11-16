The Christmas season is quickly approaching and many charitable organizations are getting prepared to help those less fortunate over the holidays.

One of those organizations, the Salvation Army, kicked off its annual kettle campaign on Thursday and organizers say they’re looking for help to carry them through the season.

Officials say there are a shortage of people to staff the kettles and they’re looking for help to make up for it.

The task is simple enough; people just need to ring the bells while minding the kettle donation locations in three-hour shifts.

They are set up in over 60 locations throughout Calgary, Airdrie, Balzac and Cochrane.

The campaign runs until December 23 with a goal of gathering $1.25M.