The city says that the election on Monday saw the most people casting ballots in 40 years of Calgary's history.

Officials say the voter turnout was 387,506 or 58.1 percent of registered voters. That figure includes the 74,965 advance vote ballots.

Mayor-elect Naheed Nenshi said on Tuesday that he is very happy about the turnout at the polls.

"I'm super happy about the voter turnout; highest in 40 years. Calgarians are really saying this is the kind of city they want and, surprisingly, I got way more votes this time than in 2013. I'm told it was the highest number of votes in a regular election of any politician in Alberta so that's good."

Despite that number, the city says they had a number of issues at the polls on Election Day including very long lineups and a shortage of ballots.

In 2013's municipal election, the voter turnout was only 262,352 votes or 36 percent.

The City of Calgary's unofficial results from the 2017 election are available here.