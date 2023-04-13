1 dead, 1 injured in Wednesday night shooting in Kensington Safeway parking lot

A major police response took place in downtown Calgary Wednesday night, in the aftermath of a shooting in Kensington that left one man dead and another person injured.

Calgary Police Service cruisers took up positions on several roads in the area of 10th Street and Sixth Avenue S.W., as a police helicopter circled overhead.

According to police, the driver of an SUV approached on-duty Calgary Fire Department members in the 1000 block of Sixth Avenue S.W. at around 9:30 p.m. seeking help for a passenger, a man in his 20s, who had been shot.

The shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene by attending paramedics, according to EMS.

The driver of the SUV fled the area prior to the arrival of police.

Police officials confirmed Thursday morning that the deceased was one of two people who had been shot in the 400 block of 10th Street S.W., near the Kensington Safeway parking lot, and the second person, age and gender not released, had been transported to hospital.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the morning as details are confirmed.

Not long after the downtown incident on April 12, 2023, there was also a police presence in Kensington.