1 dead, 2 rescued in separate incidents in Rocky Mountains
B.C. RCMP are reminding backcountry users to stay safe after they responded to two incidents, including one involving a fatality.
In a news release, Golden-Field RCMP said they responded to two backcountry SOS activations in the Rocky Mountains over the past week.
One of those involved a group of snowmobilers on Jan. 21.
At about 5 p.m., police received an alert from a Zoleo device in a backcountry area near Frigate Mountain in Donald, B.C.
"Six snowmobilers were heading back to the Hope Creek snowmobile staging area after a day of sledding when one of them left the trail down a steep embankment and hit some trees," RCMP said.
"Regrettably, the 24-year-old man died on impact."
The Golden Area District Search and Rescue Team was dispatched to the region, but found it was so remote, it took them several hours to arrive.
The man's remains were eventually recovered and transferred to the BC Coroners Service, which has taken over the investigation into the death.
RCMP said the group of riders were "well prepared" for their trip.
"They had all the right gear, they were experienced riders, and even with all these measures in place, sometimes things still go wrong," said Const. Kat Robinson, media relations officer for the Golden-Field RCMP.
The victim has not been identified.
Backcountry skiers stranded
In a second incident, at 4 p.m. on Jan. 22, police say they were alerted by a Spot device linked to a location on Emerald Peak in Yoho National Park.
A team of Parks Canada mountain safety specialists were sent from Banff Parks Dispatch, who first attempted to send a helicopter to the scene, but were fogged in.
A search party was then sent by land, who located a pair of backcountry skiers – both 25-year-old men – who were stranded on a cliff.
"The team was able to extract one skier that night, and some search and rescue members remained and set up camp on the mountain with the second skier overnight," RCMP said.
The second man was rescued the following day and no one was injured.
Robinson says both men were prepared, but the situation is an important lesson for anyone heading out into the backcountry.
"Always expect the best but be prepared for the worst when you plan backcountry adventures or participate in extreme sports," said Robinson.
"Know the terrain, tell a friend where you are going, pack emergency gear just in case, and carry a GPS device with emergency capabilities."
