1 dead, 7 injured in 2-vehicle crash near Brooks

RCMP believe poor road conditions may have been a contributing factor contributed in a two vehicle collision near Brooks that killed a 51-year old woman from Scandia

The crash between an SUV and pickup truck happened around 9:18 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Highway 36 and Highway 542.

The woman was a passenger in one of the vehicles. She died on scene.

RCMP say there were families with children in both vehicles and seven people were injured. They were all taken to hospital with very serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The highway was closed for several hours.

RCMP say the exact cause of the collision remains under investigation.