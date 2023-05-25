1 dead after early morning stabbing along Macleod Trail

A man is dead following an early morning stabbing in the city's downtown core, Calgary police say.

Officers were called to an area near the City Hall LRT station at about 3 a.m. and found man suffering from stab wounds.

He was taken in life-threatening condition to Foothills Medical Centre but later died in hospital.

Police have made arrests, but haven't shared any details about the suspects.

Macleod Trail between Seventh and Ninth Avenues S.E. is closed and likely will be for some time as police investigate the stabbing.

The CPS homicide unit has been called in and is expected to provide more information later on Thursday.

This is a developing story and we will have more details when they become available…

(With files from Austin Lee)