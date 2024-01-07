1 dead as RCMP locate missing helicopter in Glacier National Park

A helicopter that left Calgary Friday night was located at a crash scene in Glacier National Park Sunday.

One person died in the crash.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Friday, RCMP received reports of a missing helicopter.

The joint rescue coordination centre said an overdue private helicopter was reported in the Revelstoke area Friday night.

Around the same time, the Air Force’s Canadian Mission Control Centre got a ping from an emergency locator transmitter east of Revelstoke.

Search-and-rescue and military aircraft were deployed once weather allowed.

The RCMP is working alongside the Transportation Safety Board and B.C. Coroners Service to determine the cause of the incident.