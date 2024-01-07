CALGARY
Calgary

    • 1 dead as RCMP locate missing helicopter in Glacier National Park

    RCMP located a missing helicopter Sunday at a crash site in Glacier National Park. 1 person died in the crash. RCMP located a missing helicopter Sunday at a crash site in Glacier National Park. 1 person died in the crash.

    A helicopter that left Calgary Friday night was located at a crash scene in Glacier National Park Sunday.

    One person died in the crash.

    Shortly before 7 p.m. Friday, RCMP received reports of a missing helicopter.

    The joint rescue coordination centre said an overdue private helicopter was reported in the Revelstoke area Friday night.

    Around the same time, the Air Force’s Canadian Mission Control Centre got a ping from an emergency locator transmitter east of Revelstoke.

    Search-and-rescue and military aircraft were deployed once weather allowed.

    The RCMP is working alongside the Transportation Safety Board and B.C. Coroners Service to determine the cause of the incident.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News