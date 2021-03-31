Advertisement
1 dead in crash involving 2 semis on highway east of Calgary
Published Wednesday, March 31, 2021 7:54AM MDT
RCMP are investigating a fatal crash involving two tractor-trailers on Highway 901 east of Calgary. (File photo)
Share:
CALGARY -- Highway 901 east of Calgary was closed for several hours Tuesday evening as RCMP investigated a fatal crash involving two tractor-trailers.
The crash happened just after 7 p.m. on a stretch of Highway 901 between Highway 1 and Highway 24.
The driver of one truck was declared deceased when emergency crews arrived and the second driver was treated by EMS.
No other information was available.