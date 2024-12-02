What we know about Calgary's unsolved murders of 2024

Roughly half of the homicides in Calgary this year remain unsolved.

The Calgary Police Service says there were 15 killings this year, compared to 21 overall in 2023 and 27 in 2022.

Of the seven homicides where charges have yet been laid, at least four were shootings.

According to a report presented at the November meeting of the Calgary Police Commission, Calgary had 69 shootings as of Nov. 13, a 21 per cent decrease from the same period last year.

Here are details on Calgary’s seven unsolved homicides of 2024:

John Wayne Davis – Brentwood home invasion

Police investigate a home invasion in Brentwood on Jan. 4, 2024.

John Wayne Davis, 53, was Calgary's first homicide victim of the year.

Officers were called to the 0 to 100 block of Braden Crescent N.W. just after 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4 for reports of a home invasion.

One man was found dead in the home, while two other people had serious injuries.

CTV News learned all three lived together.

Abdoul Madiou Balde – Forest Lawn alley injuries

Police cruisers can be seen in an alley in southeast Calgary where a man, who later died, was found injured on July 14, 2024. Abdoul Madiou Balde, 24, was found dead in an alley in Forest Lawn on Sunday, July 17.

Police were called to the 2200 block of 42 Street S.E. at 4 p.m. for reports of a man in distress, but Balde had succumbed to his injuries before they arrived.

His death was Calgary's ninth homicide of the year.

Jordan Leinen – Deerfoot Trail shooting

Jordan Leinen was killed in a shooting on July 20, 2024. (Supplied: Calgary Police Service)

Jordan Leinen, 19, died in hospital on Saturday, July 20 after being shot.

She had showed up at the Foothills Medical Centre with a 17-year-old boy.

Both had gunshot wounds.

While the 17-year-old was initially reported to be in serious condition, he was later upgraded to stable.

Leinen didn't make it.

Police believe the pair were shot while driving on the offramp from northbound Deerfoot Trail to westbound 32 Avenue N.E. between 5:45 p.m. and 5:50 p.m. on July 20.

Hoang Phuoc Dat Nguyen – Carrington shooting

Calgary police investigate a homicide in Carrington on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024.

Hoang Phuoc Dat Nguyen, 42, was shot to death in Carrington on Friday, Aug. 16.

Police found Nguyen’s lifeless body in the 14200 block of First Street N.W. at 5 p.m.

Shortly after the shooting, a vehicle fire was reported in Rocky View County, between 176 Avenue and Township Road 264.

Police believe the vehicle fire may be connected to the shooting.

Awed Tesgay Ghebremeskel - Portico Lounge altercation

Calgary police investigate after a man died after an incident outside the Portico Lounge on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024.

Awed Tesgay Ghebremeskel, 32, is believed to have died after an altercation outside the Portico Lounge, located in the 1800 block of 35 Street S.E., on Monday, Sept. 2.

Ghebremeskel showed up at the Peter Lougheed Centre with severe injuries at 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 2.

He later died.

Police believe his injuries were the result of a hit-and-run outside the lounge, and are investigating it as a homicide.

Michael Vesterfelt – Forest Lawn shooting

Calgary police investigate a shooting in the 900 block of 40 Street S.E. on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. Michael Vesterfelt, 62, died after being shot while at a Forest Lawn home on Thursday, Oct. 10.

Police rushed to the 900 block of 40 Street S.E. just before 7:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Vesterfelt was taken to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, but later died.

His death was Calgary's 14th homicide of the year.

John Noon Ochelo – Homestead homicide

Calgary police investigate a deadly shooting at a home in the 200 block of Homestead Drive N.E. on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.

John Noon Ochelo, 28, was killed at a home in the community of Homestead on Friday, Oct. 18.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Homestead Drive N.E. for reports of a shooting just before 7:30 p.m.

Police found Ochelo dead at the scene.

Pine Creek death a homicide?

Calgary police are continuing to investigate a death in the 100 block of Creekstone Drive S.W. that could possibly be the city's 16th homicide of 2024.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Creekstone Drive S.W. at 2:40 a.m. on Nov. 22 for reports of a person in medical distress.

Officers arrived to find Louis "Trace" Shotbothsides, 26, dead at the scene.

An autopsy was completed later in the day, but police said in an update that the Shotbothsides's cause of death remains “undetermined."

As such, the death is still classified as suspicious.

How to help

Anyone with information pertaining to any of the above homicides is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be sent anonymously through Crime Stoppers.