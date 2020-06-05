CALGARY -- A man is dead following a shooting at a parkade in Eau Claire.

Police were called to reports of gunfire about 8 p.m. Friday at the Eau Claire Market in the 200 block of Barclay Parade S.W.

A large area has been taped off as investigators scour the scene. The victim was found in a parkade and pronounced deceased.

Calgarians are advised to avoid the area for the time being.

No other information is available.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234, the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.