CALGARY
Calgary

    • 1 hospitalized following Saturday morning stabbing at Drop-In Centre

    A Calgary police cruiser is seen next to crime scene tape in a stock photo. A Calgary police cruiser is seen next to crime scene tape in a stock photo.
    Share

    A Saturday morning stabbing at the Drop-In Centre left one man in hospital and one woman under arrest.

    Calgary police confirmed that a 50-year-old man was stabbed by a woman around 11:15 a.m. Saturday morning.

    The man was transported by EMS to hospital in non-life threatening condition, police said.

    The woman was arrested. Charges are pending.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Should you wait to buy or sell your home?

    The Bank of Canada is expected to announce its key interest rate decision in less than two weeks. Last month, the bank lowered its key interest rate to 4.7 per cent, marking its first rate cut since March 2020.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News