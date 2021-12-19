1 in hospital after assault downtown

CALGARY -

One person is in hospital with serious injuries after an assault in downtown Calgary Sunday evening.

Police responded to an altercation between two people in the area of 8 Avenue SW between 1 Street and Centre Street at 5:17 p.m., according to CPS.

CTrain service in both directions out of downtown was shut down, Calgary Transit brought in buses to shuttle transit riders.

#CTRiders Due to a CPS matter there is no Ctrain service moving through the core. Shuttle buses are west on 6 Ave and east on 9 Ave. Trains from City Hall are departing towards Saddletowne/Somerset. 69 St trains are leaving from 7th stn. Tuscany trains departing from 8th stn. pic.twitter.com/8DSQhaykCt — Calgary Transit (@calgarytransit) December 20, 2021

Officers did not have anyone in custody and remained on scene as of 7:30 p.m., according to police.

CPS closed 7 Avenue between Centre Street and 2 Street SW while they investigate.

The incident doesn’t seem to be random in nature, added CPS.