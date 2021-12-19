1 in hospital after assault downtown
Calgary police on scene.
CALGARY -
One person is in hospital with serious injuries after an assault in downtown Calgary Sunday evening.
Police responded to an altercation between two people in the area of 8 Avenue SW between 1 Street and Centre Street at 5:17 p.m., according to CPS.
CTrain service in both directions out of downtown was shut down, Calgary Transit brought in buses to shuttle transit riders.
Officers did not have anyone in custody and remained on scene as of 7:30 p.m., according to police.
CPS closed 7 Avenue between Centre Street and 2 Street SW while they investigate.
The incident doesn’t seem to be random in nature, added CPS.
