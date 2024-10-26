CALGARY
Calgary

    • 1 in hospital after motorized scooter and vehicle crash in mall parking lot

    A motorized scooter can be seen in the Midnapore Mall parking lot after it and a vehicle crashed, sending the scooter ride to hospital on Oct. 26, 2024. (Darren Wright/CTV News Calgary) A motorized scooter can be seen in the Midnapore Mall parking lot after it and a vehicle crashed, sending the scooter ride to hospital on Oct. 26, 2024. (Darren Wright/CTV News Calgary)
    Share

    One person is in hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after a crash between a motorized scooter and a vehicle.

    It happened around 3:20 p.m. Saturday afternoon along 240 Midpark Way SE, which is the parking lot of the Midnapore Mall.

    Calgary EMS say they took the person on the scooter to the Foothills Medical Centre in serious, potentially life-threatening condition.

    The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and was not injured.

    Police are investigating.

