1 in hospital after motorized scooter and vehicle crash in mall parking lot

One person is in hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after a crash between a motorized scooter and a vehicle.

It happened around 3:20 p.m. Saturday afternoon along 240 Midpark Way SE, which is the parking lot of the Midnapore Mall.

Calgary EMS say they took the person on the scooter to the Foothills Medical Centre in serious, potentially life-threatening condition.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and was not injured.

Police are investigating.