    • 1 in hospital following crash on Stoney Trail involving school bus

    A Calgary police cruiser is seen next to crime scene tape in a stock photo. A Calgary police cruiser is seen next to crime scene tape in a stock photo.
    One person was taken to hospital Friday morning following a crash on Stoney Trail.

    Calgary police said they were called to a two-vehicle crash involving a sedan and a school bus on the highway near the westbound exit onto Centre Street/Harvest Hills Boulevard N.E.

    The school bus was empty, and the driver was uninjured, but the driver of the sedan, a Volkswagen Golf, sustained minor injuries.

    "The roads are slippery this morning, so we are reminding folks to slow down, provide extra space between vehicles and use caution on bridges and intersections," police said in a statement.

    Police also reminded Calgarians about the importance of safe winter driving.

