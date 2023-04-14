1 in hospital following northeast Calgary stabbing
One man is in hospital after being stabbed in fight outside Sunridge Mall Friday afternoon.
Police received a call at 1 p.m. about a fight between two groups of people in front of the mall.
An adult male was stabbed in the ensuing melee. He was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.
EMS has since said he's now in serious, non-life-threatening condition.
Police continue to search for suspects. No arrests have been made at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234, online or those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Topless protester who crashed Junos chains herself to Prime Minister's Office in Ottawa, vandalizes doorway
A group of climate activists threw paint on the entrance to the Prime Minister's Office in Ottawa on Saturday, while one of their supporters chained herself to the entranceway.
TREND LINE | 'Canadians are buckling up for the worst': Jobs, economy concerns catching up to health care in Nanos tracking
Concern over jobs and the economy is closing in on health care as the top issue on Canadians' minds, according to weekly national tracking by Nanos Research.
Five bills to watch as Parliament resumes, kicking off spring push
After a long, cold winter, the nation's capital is starting to thaw and that means the push to the end of the spring sitting of Parliament is upon us. CTVNews.ca takes a look at five bills to keep an eye on, either because they're likely to become priority focuses, or because of the contention surrounding them.
Trudeau's cross-country town halls are back with a new format — and new skeptics
Some attendees of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's town halls say they have been encouraged by his efforts, while others have found themselves cynical about whether he and his government are actually listening.
Explosive thrown at Japan PM at campaign event; no one hurt
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida evacuated unharmed Saturday after someone threw an explosive device in his direction while he was campaigning at a fishing port in western Japan, officials said.
Ukraine awaits U.S. missile system after latest Russian strike
The death toll from Russian missile strikes on eastern Ukraine's city of Sloviansk rose to 11 Saturday as rescue crews tried to reach people trapped in the rubble of an apartment building, Ukrainian authorities said.
AV cart recalled in Canada after deaths of 3 U.S. children
Health Canada has issued a recall of Luxor Workspaces audiovisual carts after three children died and one other child was seriously injured in the U.S.
Macron's unpopular pension plan enacted into French law
French President Emmanuel Macron's unpopular plan to raise France's retirement age from 62 to 64 was enacted into law Saturday, the day after the country's constitutional body approved the change.
Document leak suspect yearned to join military but then regretted it
The Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of leaking highly classified documents had set his sights on joining the military from an early age. But more recently he had expressed disillusionment about having enlisted.
Edmonton
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE | 'Canadians are buckling up for the worst': Jobs, economy concerns catching up to health care in Nanos tracking
Concern over jobs and the economy is closing in on health care as the top issue on Canadians' minds, according to weekly national tracking by Nanos Research.
-
'Lucky he's alive': Ukrainian newcomer loses part of lung after stabbing at Edmonton bus stop
A Ukrainian newcomer who was stabbed in Edmonton on Thursday is recovering in hospital, his family tells CTV News Edmonton.
-
Alberta Premier Smith, with election looming, announces new limits on media questions
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, four days after announcing she won’t answer questions on her ethics investigation, says she will limit questions on all other topics.
Vancouver
-
These are the most-ordered takeout items in Vancouver so far this year, according to SkipTheDishes
Miso soup and California rolls are the most-ordered takeout items in Vancouver so far this year, according to a national food delivery app.
-
Reports of coyotes biting dogs, following people at Vancouver park prompts warning: BCCOS
Dog owners in a Vancouver neighbourhood are refusing to use a local park after several coyote attacks.
-
B.C. paramedics want more people to have naloxone kits
On the seventh anniversary since the toxic drug crisis prompted British Columbia to declare a public health emergency, paramedics are encouraging people to consider getting naloxone kits.
Atlantic
-
Man wanted on Nova Scotia-wide warrant arrested in N.B., facing new charges
A Nova Scotia man who was the subject of a province-wide warrant has been arrested in New Brunswick and is facing several new charges, including attempted murder and flight from police.
-
Man, 62, dead after tank truck crash in Saint-Quentin, N.B.: RCMP
A 62-year-old man from Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska, N.B., has died after a single-vehicle crash in Saint-Quentin.
-
Measles case confirmed in Halifax Regional Municipality: N.S. Health
Nova Scotia Health and the IWK Health Centre are investigating a confirmed case of measles in the Halifax Regional Municipality.
Vancouver Island
-
Memorial planned for HMCS Esquimalt, last Canadian warship to sink in WWII
The Township of Esquimalt and Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt are hosting a memorial for the last Canadian navy ship to sink during the Second World War this weekend.
-
Steven Bacon sentenced to life in prison for murder of Nanaimo teen Makayla Chang
Steven Bacon, the man who pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of Nanaimo teen Makayla Chang in 2017, has received a life sentence.
-
B.C. moves to seize Hells Angels clubhouses in Nanaimo, Vancouver, Kelowna
British Columbia's civil forfeiture office moved Friday to seize assets belonging to the Hells Angels, including three clubhouses in Nanaimo, Vancouver and Kelowna.
Toronto
-
Ontario judge charged with assault, taken off judicial duty
An Ontario judge has been charged with assault and assault causing bodily harm.
-
GTA home prices rose by more than most residents' annual income in 2022
In 2022, the majority of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) saw home prices go up by more than what most residents make in a year, according to a recent real estate report.
-
Topless protester who crashed Junos chains herself to Prime Minister's Office in Ottawa, vandalizes doorway
A group of climate activists threw paint on the entrance to the Prime Minister's Office in Ottawa on Saturday, while one of their supporters chained herself to the entranceway.
Montreal
-
Montreal public health monitoring flesh-eating disease cases in Terrebonne
Doctors in Terrebonne are concerned about a cluster of cases of flesh-eating disease after four people have been admitted to hospital over the past 10 days and one of them died.
-
Quebec wants to extend work week hours for health-care, social service workers
As part of its negotiations with public sector unions, Quebec wants to extend the work week for some employees in the health and social services network from 35 to 37.5 hours.
-
SUV crashes into dump truck on Montreal highway, killing driver
A man was killed early Saturday morning when he crashed into the back of a stationary dump truck on Highway 40 eastbound in Montreal.
Ottawa
-
Topless protester who crashed Junos chains herself to Prime Minister's Office in Ottawa, vandalizes doorway
A group of climate activists threw paint on the entrance to the Prime Minister's Office in Ottawa on Saturday, while one of their supporters chained herself to the entranceway.
-
Woman hit by OC Transpo bus at Tunney's Pasture Friday night
Ottawa paramedics say a woman is in critical condition after being run over by an OC Transpo bus at Tunney's Pasture Station late Friday night.
-
Barbecue blaze prompts safety reminder from Ottawa Fire
A fire that spread from a barbecue to the deck of a nearby home is prompting Ottawa Fire Services to share some safety reminders this weekend.
Kitchener
-
Rangers lose Game 2 of playoff series against the London Knights
Following a commanding win over Kitchener on Thursday evening, the London Knights completed back-to-back victories with an 8-4 final over the Rangers Friday night.
-
Kitchener woman details journey using Ozempic, as weight loss benefits spark rising interest
A drug originally created for those with Type 2 diabetes is also increasingly becoming a popular way to lose weight.
-
Ontario judge facing assault charges
Regional Senior Justice Paul Currie has been charged with assault and assault causing bodily harm.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon residents still refusing green bins: City of Saskatoon
The city of Saskatoon says some residents continue to refuse the new green bin upon attempted delivery.
-
Saskatoon firefighters extinguish fire at Homestead Ice Cream
A tree falling into a power line led to a fire at a beloved Saskatoon ice cream shop.
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE | 'Canadians are buckling up for the worst': Jobs, economy concerns catching up to health care in Nanos tracking
Concern over jobs and the economy is closing in on health care as the top issue on Canadians' minds, according to weekly national tracking by Nanos Research.
Northern Ontario
-
Deer shot in front yard, northern hunter fined $8K
A northern Ontario hunter has been fined $8,000 and banned from hunting for two years for an incident that took place during a 2020 hunt in northwestern Ontario.
-
Trudeau's cross-country town halls are back with a new format — and new skeptics
Some attendees of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's town halls say they have been encouraged by his efforts, while others have found themselves cynical about whether he and his government are actually listening.
-
Impaired driver was operating heavy equipment, police say
A 52-year-old man from northern Ontario is facing charges after OPP pulled over a piece of heavy equipment.
Winnipeg
-
The Winnipeg Jets' first round playoff schedule against the Vegas Golden Knights.
The Winnipeg Jets have revealed their first round schedule for the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
-
North End store owner illegally selling cannabis, bear spray: Police
The owner of a North End retail business has been charged with illegally selling bear spray and cannabis products.
-
'It’s so life-changing': Winnipeg couple makes history with $60 million lotto win
Manitoba has new $60 million Lotto Max winners.
Regina
-
Celebration of Life for late Sask. MLA will be held Saturday
A celebration of life will take place for Saskatchewan MLA Derek Meyers Saturday at noon at the Conexus Arts Centre.
-
Pats forward Tanner Howe named to Canada’s under 18 team for World Hockey Championship
Regina Pats forward Tanner Howe will wear the Team Canada jersey at the upcoming under 18 World Hockey Championship in Basel and Porrentruy, Switzerland.
-
Topless protester who crashed Junos chains herself to Prime Minister's Office in Ottawa, vandalizes doorway
A group of climate activists threw paint on the entrance to the Prime Minister's Office in Ottawa on Saturday, while one of their supporters chained herself to the entranceway.