    • 1 man injured in Saturday morning shooting in southeast Calgary

    A man was reportedly shot in the leg on Peigan Trail in Calgary on the morning of March 24, 2024. (CTV News Calgary) A man was reportedly shot in the leg on Peigan Trail in Calgary on the morning of March 24, 2024. (CTV News Calgary)
    Police say a man walked into the Peter Lougheed Hospital Saturday morning with a gunshot would to his leg.

    The victim told police it happened in the area of 25th Street and Peigan Trail S.E around 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

    Police do not have any other details about the circumstances leading up to the shooting but say their investigation continues.

