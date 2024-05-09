Rural crime in decline: southern Alberta RCMP

Rural crime is on the decline, the RCMP said in a media statement released by the Southern Alberta District (SAD) late Wednesday afternoon.

Mounties say when comparing January to March to the same period in 2023, crime against people, property crimes and criminal code offences overall are down substantially.

Break and enters fell 18.4 per cent, motor vehicle thefts decreased 21.9 per cent and instances of theft under $5,000 dropped 17.7 per cent.

That meant from January to March 2024, compared to the same time in 2023, there were 76 fewer persons crime offences, 213 fewer property crime offences and 373 fewer total criminal offences.

“These statistics show the great work our members are doing in our detachments to combat rural crime,” said SAD spokesperson Staff Sgt. Laura Akitt. “We will continue to listen to the needs of the people we serve, working proactively towards the apprehension of those who commit crimes in our communities.”

Anyone who sees a crime being committed is asked to contact your local police. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.