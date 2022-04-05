1 person injured, 1 arrested after stabbing at Franklin LRT station

One person was injured and another arrested Tuesday afternoon after a stabbing at the Franklin LRT station.

Police and EMS were called there about 2:45 p.m. for reports of a fight on the C-Train station platform.

A victim was transported to hospital in serious condition. A suspect was later located in the downtown area and arrested. Police say charges are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.