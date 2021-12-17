10 Calgary Christmas events to get you in the holiday mood

Though Christmas is just a week away, it's possible that the stress of holiday shopping, cold weather, work and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has you feeling less than festive.

If you and your family are hoping to get in the holiday spirit, there are several local Christmas events that are likely to fill you with holiday cheer.

Here are 10 Christmas events happening in Calgary leading up to Christmas:

ZOOLIGHTS

The annual and family-friendly event sees the Calgary Zoo decked out in thousands of sparkly lights. New this year, Zoolights expands to the Prehistoric Park and includes a new Nutcracker Experience at the ENMAX Conservatory. The event can be cancelled due to cold weather.

Where: The Calgary Zoo, 210 Street George's Drive N.E.

The Calgary Zoo, 210 Street George's Drive N.E. When: Now until Jan. 2, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Now until Jan. 2, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Cost: General admission (16+): $21.95, child (3-15): $14.95, children under 3: free.

General admission (16+): $21.95, child (3-15): $14.95, children under 3: free. Website: https://www.calgaryzoo.com/zoolights

SPARKLE SPARKLE

Warm up the dark winter nights with a visit to Sparkle Sparkle at the TELUS Spark science centre. The indoor and family-friendly holiday light display uses hundreds of thousands of LED lights to transform the science centre into a shimmering wonderland.

Where: TELUS Spark, 220 Saint George's Drive N.E.

TELUS Spark, 220 Saint George's Drive N.E. When: Now until Jan. 2, 2022.

Now until Jan. 2, 2022. Cost: Tickets for non-members are $19 for adults (18+) and $13 for children ages three to 17. Children ages two and under are free.

Tickets for non-members are $19 for adults (18+) and $13 for children ages three to 17. Children ages two and under are free. Website: https://sparkscience.ca/sparkle-sparkle

SPRUCE MEADOWS CHRISTMAS LIGHT DISPLAY

If you're looking to view some Christmas lights from the comfort of your car then drive over to Spruce Meadows. The drive-through holiday light display is free. Enter through Tournament Lane on the west side of Spruce Meadows and exit through the main gate at Spruce Meadows Way

Where: Spruce Meadows, 18011 Spruce Meadows Way S.W.

Spruce Meadows, 18011 Spruce Meadows Way S.W. When: Dec 17 to 19 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Dec. 24 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Dec. 26 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Dec. 31 to Jan. 2, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Dec 17 to 19 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Dec. 24 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Dec. 26 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Dec. 31 to Jan. 2, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Cost: Free.

Free. Website: https://www.sprucemeadows.com/christmaslights/

LIONS FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS

The Lions Festival of Lights is a large-scale Christmas lights display at Confederation Park that can be seen by driving by or walking through.

Where: Confederation Park, the display can be viewed along 14th Street N.W., north of 24th Avenue.

Confederation Park, the display can be viewed along 14th Street N.W., north of 24th Avenue. When: Now until Jan. 9, 2022 from 6 p.m. until midnight.

Now until Jan. 9, 2022 from 6 p.m. until midnight. Cost: Free

Free Website: https://www.lionsfestivaloflights.ca/

THE NUTCRACKER

Alberta Ballet brings The Nutcracker back to the Jubilee Auditorium this year. The classic two-act ballet tells the story of Klara and her new nutcracker doll given to her for Christmas from her eccentric uncle.

Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, 1415 14th Ave N.W.

Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, 1415 14th Ave N.W. When: Now until Dec. 24.

Now until Dec. 24. Cost: $60 to $174.

$60 to $174. Website: https://www.albertaballet.com/the-nutcracker

MARKET COLLECTIVE HOLIDAY SERIES

Get in the holiday spirit and finish your Christmas shopping at the holiday edition on Market Collective. The family-friendly market showcases local vendors and artisans.

Where: BMO Centre (Halls B and C), 20 Roundup Way S.E.

BMO Centre (Halls B and C), 20 Roundup Way S.E. When: Friday, Dec. 17 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18 and Sunday, Dec. 19 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 17 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18 and Sunday, Dec. 19 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cost: $6 for the weekend. Kids under 12 are free.

$6 for the weekend. Kids under 12 are free. Website: https://marketcollective.ca/events/2021december10-12/

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Theatre Calgary's annual performance of A Christmas Carol is accessible both live on stage and online. The live version is the abridged 75 minute adaption by playwright Geoffrey Simon Brown and features three actors playing 25 different characters. Patrols can also watch Stafford Arima’s extended director's cut of the 2020 online version online.

Where: Online, or at Arts Commons at the Max Bell Theatre, 220 Ninth Ave S.E.

Online, or at Arts Commons at the Max Bell Theatre, 220 Ninth Ave S.E. When: The live version runs until Dec. 24, and the online version is accessible until Dec. 31.

The live version runs until Dec. 24, and the online version is accessible until Dec. 31. Cost: $30+

$30+ Website: https://www.theatrecalgary.com/shows/a-christmas-carol

TAKE A SLEIGH RIDE

Go dashing through the snow on a sleigh ride from Horsin' Around. Time slots are available on Dec. 18, 19, 24 and 26th.

Where: 3729 146th Ave S.W.

3729 146th Ave S.W. When: Dec. 18, 19, 24 and 26th.

Dec. 18, 19, 24 and 26th. Cost: $15 per person (minimum charge $150 per sleigh).

$15 per person (minimum charge $150 per sleigh). Website: http://www.horsinaround.ca/sleigh-rides.html

GO SKATING AT OLYMPIC PLAZA

Lace up your skates and head to one of Calgary's outdoor rinks. Hold hands to keep warm – and don’t forget your helmet. The City of Calgary has a number of outdoor skating rinks and there are dozens of other volunteer-run rinks and community rinks. Olympic Plaza is arguably the city's most festive rink and includes a tall Christmas tree.

Where: Olympic Plaza, 228 Eighth Avenue S.E., from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Olympic Plaza, 228 Eighth Avenue S.E., from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Cost: Free. Skate rentals are available.

Free. Skate rentals are available. Website: https://www.calgary.ca/csps/parks/locations/outdoor-skating-rinks.html

SIP A CHRISTMAS COCKTAIL AT A POP-UP HOLIDAY BAR

Sippin' Santa is a pop-up holiday bar at Ricardo's Hideaway in Calgary. (Instagram/@ricardosyyc)Perhaps some holiday libations would help you get in the holiday mood? If so, there are several to choose from, including: