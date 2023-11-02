10 things to do in and around Calgary this weekend (Nov. 3-5)

If you're hoping to get out of the house this weekend and have some fun, there are plenty of local events and activities you can check out.

Here's a look at just 10 of the things you and your family can do in and around Calgary this weekend:

2023 Festival of Crafts

Visit the 2023 Festival of Crafts to pick up some holiday gifts from artists, artisans, makers and designers. When: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Nov. 3, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 4 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 5.

Millarville Christmas Market

Get an early start on your holiday shopping at the 2023 Millarville Christmas Market. There will be food trucks, seasonal vendors, reindeer and photos with Santa. When: Nov. 2-5 and Nov. 9-12.

Day of the Dead Festival 2023

In a partnership that celebrates Mexican heritage, Arts Commons and Casa Mexico co-present Día de Muertos, Day of the Dead Festival 2023. Día de Muertos is a joyful holiday that brings family and friends together to remember those they have lost. When: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 5.

Watch David Spade perform

Enjoy an evening of comedy featuring David Spade, presented by the Owen Hart Foundation. When: 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Calgary European Film Festival

Enjoy the best new movies that Europe has to offer at the 12th annual Calgary European Film Festival. When: Friday, Nov. 3 to Sunday, Nov. 12.

Pottery sale

The Alberta Potters' Association hosts its fourth annual Winter Pottery Sale, featuring pieces from more than 20 potters. When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 4.

Watch a performance of Elves and the Shoemaker

Kids and their family members can head to Loose Moose to watch a performance of Elves and the Shoemaker, aimed at those between four and 10 years old. When: Loose Moose Theatre, 1235 26 Ave. S.E.

Calgary National Bank Challenger

The Calgary National Bank Challenger returns to the Osten & Victor Alberta Tennis Centre. When: Nov. 5 – 12.

Calgary Wranglers

Watch the Calgary Wranglers take on the San Jose Barracuda in two weekend games. When: Nov. 3 from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. and Nov. 5 from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

