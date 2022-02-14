10 things to do in Calgary over the Family Day long weekend

Alberta’s Family Day long weekend is fast approaching and there are many enjoyable events and activities that you and your loved ones can participate in.

While not a national statutory holiday, Family Day is observed several provinces, including here in Alberta.

In 2022, Family Day falls on Monday, Feb. 21.

Here’s a look at some family-friendly activities in Calgary this year:

Studio Bell

On Feb. 21, Studio Bell will be opening its doors free of charge for a special Family Day event featuring Duelling Piano Kings. Duelling Piano Kings is an interactive all-request show. While admission is free on Family Day, paid tours to go “behind the glass” will be offered for $10 per adult, $7 for students/seniors and $5 for youth ages four to 12. Kids three and under are free as well as National Music Centre members. Studio Bell will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 21.

For more information you can visit the Studio Bell website.

Fishing

Fishing is completely legal without a fishing licence in Alberta over the Family Day long weekend (Feb. 19-21, 2022.) The stream/lake/river chosen to fish in must be open for fishing and all national park bodies of water are excluded.

To learn more you can visit Alberta Environment and Parks' website.

Chinook Blast

Experience Calgary's Chinook Blast winter festival, which runs through until Feb. 27. Organizers describe the festival as a celebration of the Calgary's community, culture and civic pride. It includes everything from art displays and live music to sports and recreation.

For more information you can visit the Chinook Blast website.

Calgary Zoo

On Friday, the Calgary Zoo will celebrate Family Day with Quest for the Golden Giraffe, an immersive event that puts you in the middle of a story. Each decision made sends teams in different directions of the zoo as they try to make their way to the finish. Timed ticket entry begins at 12 p.m. and wraps up at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 per adult (16+) and $30 per child (ages three to 15).

For more information you can visit the Calgary Zoo's website.

Olympic Oval

Head to the University of Calgary's Olympic Oval on Feb. 21 for a skate. The facility will be open for public skating from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. All skaters must wear a Standards Council of Canada-approved helmet. Skaters who do not have their own helmet can rent one from the Olympic Oval skate shop for $2.50 on a first-come first-served basis.

For more information you can visit the Olympic Oval's website.

Hangar Flight Museum

Spend the day as a family at Calgary's Hanger Flight Museum. On Feb. 21, the musesum is offering buy one get one half-off admission, giving a 50 per cent discount on one ticket after the purchase of a full-priced ticket. Tickets are available online or at the door.

For more information you can visit the Hanger Flight Museum's website.

The Military Museums

Bring the family to The Miliatary Flight Museums on Feb. 21 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to celebrate during the facility's annual Family Day event. There will be a host of activities for families to enjoy while learning about Canada’s military history.

For more information you can visit the Military Museums' website.

Heritage Park

Visit Heritage Park between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Feb. 20 to enjoy breakfast in the newly-renovated Wainwright Hotel.

For more information on the event, including the menu, you can visit Heritage Park's website.

Bow Habitat Station

Visit the Bow Habitat Station on Feb. 19 for its Family Fishing Weekend. Kids can enjoy activities and game along with fish feeding in the hatchery. The Bow Habitat Station is open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Prices range from $6 to $10

For more information you can visit the Bow Habitat Station' website.

Trico Centre for Family Wellness

Celebrate Family Day at the Trico Centre. Member-only events are running on Feb. 19, followed by special $5 admission for members of the public on Feb. 21. Play floor hockey, badminton or go for a swim. Registration for activities in required in advance.

For more information you can visit the Bow Habitat Station' website.