10 things to do in Calgary this weekend

There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:

Lilac Festival

What: Calgary's 4th Street Lilac Festival will be bigger than ever before when it returns this year. It features live music, family-friendly activities and hundreds of vendors.

FunnyFest Calgary Comedy Festival

What: FunnyFest is back for a 24 th year with 20 shows featuring 70 performers.

Calgary Ukrainian Festival

What: The 14th annual Calgary Ukrainian Festival celebrates Calgary’s rich Ukrainian culture with dancing and food the whole family can enjoy.

Okotoks Indigenous Market and Tipi Camp

What: The Indigenous Artisan Market in Okotoks, south of Calgary, will feature more than 100 Indigenous vendors and more than a dozen tipis in the Tipi Camp. All sale proceeds go directly to the Indigenous artists and creators.

Triple Crown Series Motocross Racing

What: Watch Canada's premier motocross racing at the Triple Crown Series, featuring top riders competing in high-octane races across various classes.

Calgary Stampede's Sam Centre

What: Visitors can learn about the Calgary Stampede year-round through exhibits and immersive multimedia shows at the new Sam Centre, which officially opens on May 29.

Paranormal Cirque

What: Paranormal Cirque combines theatre, circus, and cabaret with a horror twist.

Royal Canadian International Circus Calgary

What: Head to the big top to see the Royal Canadian International Circus. The show features classic circus entertainment, taking visitors on a spellbinding journey filled with a diverse array of thrilling acts.

Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson

What: Vertigo Theatre presents the Canadian premiere of Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson, a modern takeon Sherlock Holmes set in a post-pandemic 2021.

The Music Man