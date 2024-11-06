CALGARY
Calgary

    • 10 things to do in Calgary this weekend

    A member of the pubic places a poppy on a cenotaph at a military cemetery following a Remembrance Day service in Calgary, Alta., Nov. 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh A member of the pubic places a poppy on a cenotaph at a military cemetery following a Remembrance Day service in Calgary, Alta., Nov. 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
    Share

    There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

    Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:

    Remembrance Day at The Hangar Flight Museum

    • What: The Hangar Flight Museum holds a Remembrance Day ceremony. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. with everyone asked to be seated by 10:15 a.m. CTV News Calgary will air the service live on TV and online beginning at 10:30 a.m. The museum will be open for admissions by donation from 12 to 4 p.m. Donations to the Veterans Association Food Bank will be accepted. 
    • When: Monday, Nov. 11 at 10:30 a.m.
    • Where: The Hangar Flight Museum, 4629 McCall Way N.E.

    Remembrance Day at The Military Museums

    • What: Mark Remembrance Day at a public ceremony at The Military Museums. The museum will open after the ceremony at 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. Admission will be by donation. This year, food bank donations will not be accepted.
    • When: Monday, Nov. 11 at 10:30 a.m.
    • Where: The Military Museums, 4520 Crowchild Tr. S.W.

    Millarville Christmas Market

    • What: Get a head start on your holiday shopping at the Millarview Christmas Market. The family-friendly event features food trucks, music, reindeer, photos with Santa and dozens of vendors.
    • When: Thursday, Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, Nov. 8 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Where: Millarville Racing & Agricultural Society, 306097 192 St W, Millarville, Alta.

    Wranglers vs. Silver Knights

    • What: The Calgary Wranglers take on the Henderson Silver Nights in back-to-back games at the 'Dome.
    • When:  Saturday, Nov. 9 at 6 p.m., then Sunday, Nov. 10 at 1 p.m.
    • Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.

    Flames vs. Kings

    • What: The Calgary Flames take on the Los Angeles Kings at the Saddledome.
    • When:  Monday, Nov. 11 at 6:30 p.m.
    • Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by NHL (@nhl)

    Collective Soul: 30th anniversary concert

    • What: Collective Soul celebrates the band's 30th anniversary with an all-ages show in Calgary. Tickets start at $70.
    • When: 8 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024
    • Where: Grey Eagle Resort & Event Centre, 3777 Grey Eagle Dr.

    The Seafarer

    • What: Alberta Theatre Projects kicks off its 50th anniversary season with a presentation of The Seafarer, starring Paul Gross. The play, written by Conor McPherson, tells the tale of a pair of brawling brothers on Christmas Eve.
    • When: Until Nov. 10, 2024.
    • Where: Martha Cohen Theatre, 215 8 Ave SE, Calgary, Alta.

    Deathtrap

    • What: Head to Stage West to watch Deathtrap, a Tony-nominated play adapted into a 1982 film starring Michal Caine and Christopher Reeve.
    • When: Until Nov. 10, 2024.
    • Where: Stage West Theatre Restaurant, 727 42 Ave. S.E.

    All Those Rolling Stones

    • What: Jubilations Dinner Theatre pays tribute to the Rolling Stones and their revolutionary music with a production of All Those Rolling Stones, which takes audiences into the band's tumultuous world.
    • When: Until Jan. 11, 2024.
    • Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre, 1002 37 Street S.W.

    Rapunzel

    • What: Kids and their family members can head to Loose Moose to watch a performance of Rapunzel, aimed for those between four and 10 years old.
    • When: 1 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Sundays, until Nov. 24, 2024.
    • Where: Loose Moose Theatre, 1235 26 Ave. S.E.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News