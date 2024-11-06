10 things to do in Calgary this weekend

There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:

Remembrance Day at The Hangar Flight Museum

What: The Hangar Flight Museum holds a Remembrance Day ceremony. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. with everyone asked to be seated by 10:15 a.m. CTV News Calgary will air the service live on TV and online beginning at 10:30 a.m. The museum will be open for admissions by donation from 12 to 4 p.m. Donations to the Veterans Association Food Bank will be accepted.

The Hangar Flight Museum holds a Remembrance Day ceremony. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. with everyone asked to be seated by 10:15 a.m. CTV News Calgary will air the service live on TV and online beginning at 10:30 a.m. The museum will be open for admissions by donation from 12 to 4 p.m. Donations to the Veterans Association Food Bank will be accepted. When: Monday, Nov. 11 at 10:30 a.m.

Monday, Nov. 11 at 10:30 a.m. Where: The Hangar Flight Museum, 4629 McCall Way N.E.

Remembrance Day at The Military Museums

What: Mark Remembrance Day at a public ceremony at The Military Museums. The museum will open after the ceremony at 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. Admission will be by donation. This year, food bank donations will not be accepted.

Mark Remembrance Day at a public ceremony at The Military Museums. The museum will open after the ceremony at 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. Admission will be by donation. This year, food bank donations will not be accepted. When: Monday, Nov. 11 at 10:30 a.m.

Monday, Nov. 11 at 10:30 a.m. Where: The Military Museums, 4520 Crowchild Tr. S.W.

Millarville Christmas Market

What: Get a head start on your holiday shopping at the Millarview Christmas Market. The family-friendly event features food trucks, music, reindeer, photos with Santa and dozens of vendors.

When: Thursday, Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, Nov. 8 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Millarville Racing & Agricultural Society, 306097 192 St W, Millarville, Alta.

Wranglers vs. Silver Knights

What: The Calgary Wranglers take on the Henderson Silver Nights in back-to-back games at the 'Dome.

The Calgary Wranglers take on the Henderson Silver Nights in back-to-back games at the 'Dome. When: Saturday, Nov. 9 at 6 p.m., then Sunday, Nov. 10 at 1 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9 at 6 p.m., then Sunday, Nov. 10 at 1 p.m. Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.

Flames vs. Kings

What: The Calgary Flames take on the Los Angeles Kings at the Saddledome.

The Calgary Flames take on the Los Angeles Kings at the Saddledome. When: Monday, Nov. 11 at 6:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 11 at 6:30 p.m. Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.

Collective Soul: 30th anniversary concert

What: Collective Soul celebrates the band's 30th anniversary with an all-ages show in Calgary. Tickets start at $70.

Collective Soul celebrates the band's 30th anniversary with an all-ages show in Calgary. Tickets start at $70. When: 8 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024

8 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024 Where: Grey Eagle Resort & Event Centre, 3777 Grey Eagle Dr.

The Seafarer

What: Alberta Theatre Projects kicks off its 50 th anniversary season with a presentation of The Seafarer, starring Paul Gross. The play, written by Conor McPherson, tells the tale of a pair of brawling brothers on Christmas Eve.

Alberta Theatre Projects kicks off its 50 anniversary season with a presentation of The Seafarer, starring Paul Gross. The play, written by Conor McPherson, tells the tale of a pair of brawling brothers on Christmas Eve. When: Until Nov. 10, 2024.

Until Nov. 10, 2024. Where: Martha Cohen Theatre, 215 8 Ave SE, Calgary, Alta.

Deathtrap

What: Head to Stage West to watch Deathtrap, a Tony-nominated play adapted into a 1982 film starring Michal Caine and Christopher Reeve.

Head to Stage West to watch Deathtrap, a Tony-nominated play adapted into a 1982 film starring Michal Caine and Christopher Reeve. When: Until Nov. 10, 2024.

Until Nov. 10, 2024. Where: Stage West Theatre Restaurant, 727 42 Ave. S.E.

All Those Rolling Stones

What: Jubilations Dinner Theatre pays tribute to the Rolling Stones and their revolutionary music with a production of All Those Rolling Stones, which takes audiences into the band's tumultuous world.

Jubilations Dinner Theatre pays tribute to the Rolling Stones and their revolutionary music with a production of All Those Rolling Stones, which takes audiences into the band's tumultuous world. When: Until Jan. 11, 2024.

Until Jan. 11, 2024. Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre, 1002 37 Street S.W.

Rapunzel