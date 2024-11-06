10 things to do in Calgary this weekend
There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.
Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:
Remembrance Day at The Hangar Flight Museum
- What: The Hangar Flight Museum holds a Remembrance Day ceremony. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. with everyone asked to be seated by 10:15 a.m. CTV News Calgary will air the service live on TV and online beginning at 10:30 a.m. The museum will be open for admissions by donation from 12 to 4 p.m. Donations to the Veterans Association Food Bank will be accepted.
- When: Monday, Nov. 11 at 10:30 a.m.
- Where: The Hangar Flight Museum, 4629 McCall Way N.E.
Remembrance Day at The Military Museums
- What: Mark Remembrance Day at a public ceremony at The Military Museums. The museum will open after the ceremony at 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. Admission will be by donation. This year, food bank donations will not be accepted.
- When: Monday, Nov. 11 at 10:30 a.m.
- Where: The Military Museums, 4520 Crowchild Tr. S.W.
Millarville Christmas Market
- What: Get a head start on your holiday shopping at the Millarview Christmas Market. The family-friendly event features food trucks, music, reindeer, photos with Santa and dozens of vendors.
- When: Thursday, Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, Nov. 8 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Where: Millarville Racing & Agricultural Society, 306097 192 St W, Millarville, Alta.
Wranglers vs. Silver Knights
- What: The Calgary Wranglers take on the Henderson Silver Nights in back-to-back games at the 'Dome.
- When: Saturday, Nov. 9 at 6 p.m., then Sunday, Nov. 10 at 1 p.m.
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.
Flames vs. Kings
- What: The Calgary Flames take on the Los Angeles Kings at the Saddledome.
- When: Monday, Nov. 11 at 6:30 p.m.
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.
Collective Soul: 30th anniversary concert
- What: Collective Soul celebrates the band's 30th anniversary with an all-ages show in Calgary. Tickets start at $70.
- When: 8 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024
- Where: Grey Eagle Resort & Event Centre, 3777 Grey Eagle Dr.
The Seafarer
- What: Alberta Theatre Projects kicks off its 50th anniversary season with a presentation of The Seafarer, starring Paul Gross. The play, written by Conor McPherson, tells the tale of a pair of brawling brothers on Christmas Eve.
- When: Until Nov. 10, 2024.
- Where: Martha Cohen Theatre, 215 8 Ave SE, Calgary, Alta.
Deathtrap
- What: Head to Stage West to watch Deathtrap, a Tony-nominated play adapted into a 1982 film starring Michal Caine and Christopher Reeve.
- When: Until Nov. 10, 2024.
- Where: Stage West Theatre Restaurant, 727 42 Ave. S.E.
All Those Rolling Stones
- What: Jubilations Dinner Theatre pays tribute to the Rolling Stones and their revolutionary music with a production of All Those Rolling Stones, which takes audiences into the band's tumultuous world.
- When: Until Jan. 11, 2024.
- Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre, 1002 37 Street S.W.
Rapunzel
- What: Kids and their family members can head to Loose Moose to watch a performance of Rapunzel, aimed for those between four and 10 years old.
- When: 1 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Sundays, until Nov. 24, 2024.
- Where: Loose Moose Theatre, 1235 26 Ave. S.E.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Live election results: Trump retakes the White House, defeats Harris by winning key swing states
Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, clearing the 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the presidency.
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, sparked a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, was convicted of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts.
'Canada will be absolutely fine': Justin Trudeau, his ministers and Pierre Poilievre congratulate Donald Trump
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and members of his cabinet congratulated Donald Trump Wednesday morning on his second United States presidential election win, amid questions about how the federal government intends to navigate a second term.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Donald Trump has a long enemies list, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is on it
In his column for CTVNews.ca, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says Donald Trump's icy relationship with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could aggravate what already promises to be a very difficult situation for Canada, socially, economically and environmentally.
Kamala Harris made a historic dash for the White House. Here's why she fell short.
It was a moment that encapsulated one of the biggest challenges facing U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign – which, in the end, proved insurmountable. A country crying out for change got a candidate who, at a crucial moment as more voters were tuning in, decided to soft-pedal the change she knew she represented.
Woman's killing by male partner in Nova Scotia all too familiar: researcher
As police investigate the killing of a 71-year-old woman in Nova Scotia by her male partner, the head of an Ontario research group on violence against women says the situation is all too familiar.
Harris to concede defeat to Trump in evening speech, sources tell Reuters
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver a speech conceding defeat in the presidential election to Donald Trump at 6 p.m. (2300 GMT) on Wednesday, two sources told Reuters.
Liam Payne body moved from British cemetery in Buenos Aires on way to airport: cemetery source
The body of pop star Liam Payne, who died in Buenos Aires last month, has been taken from the city's British cemetery on route to the airport, a senior cemetery source said on Wednesday, signalling the former One Direction singer's likely repatriation.
Various popular brands of bread and buns have been recalled in Canada
Dozens of popular brands of bread have been recalled in Canada after pieces of metal were discovered in some of the products.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
McDavid returns to Oilers lineup against Golden Knights
Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid is playing against the Vegas Golden Knights Wednesday night.
-
Company to pay $200K in connection with death of worker at Tofield arena
A recreational sporting facility equipment supplier has been sentenced for a workplace fatality in 2022.
-
1 dead, 2 injured in Parkland County crash
One person is dead and another is in hospital in critical condition because of a crash on Tuesday in Parkland County.
Lethbridge
-
Southern Albertans closely monitoring U.S. presidential election
Election polls are closing across the United States as Kamala Harris and Donald Trump battle for the presidency. Many southern Albertans have an interest in the outcome.
-
Lethbridge police officer facing assault charge stemming from on-duty altercation
A Lethbridge police officer has been charged in connection with a physical altercation that took place while he was on duty at a holding facility.
-
Lethbridge crews working to repair 3 water main breaks
Lethbridge crews are working to repair three separate water main breaks throughout the city.
Vancouver
-
B.C. premier's new cabinet to be sworn in Nov. 18
British Columbia Premier David Eby's new cabinet will be introduced at a swearing-in ceremony on Nov. 18, the premier's office announced Wednesday.
-
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, sparked a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, was convicted of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts.
-
B.C. nurse suspended 1 week for stealing drugs, falsifying medical records
A B.C. nurse has been disciplined by the regulatory body for the profession for diverting narcotics from the workplace for personal use, and falsifying medical records in order to conceal said diversion.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. premier's new cabinet to be sworn in Nov. 18
British Columbia Premier David Eby's new cabinet will be introduced at a swearing-in ceremony on Nov. 18, the premier's office announced Wednesday.
-
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, sparked a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, was convicted of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts.
-
Victoria woman sentenced to prison for embezzling $340K from employer
A Victoria woman who admitted to skimming more than $340,000 from her employer has been sentenced to three years in prison.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan residents brace for potential trade impacts from U.S. election
It’s election day south of the border and even if Saskatoon residents aren’t casting ballots, many are watching the outcome closely and bracing for impact.
-
Saskatchewan health officials warn of typhoid fever exposure at pizza restaurant
The Saskatchewan Health Authority says people who ate food from a pizza restaurant near Saskatoon last month may have been exposed to typhoid fever.
-
Meet Saskatoon mayoral candidate: Cynthia Block
Even after spending the past eight years on city council representing Ward 6, Cynthia Block has greater ambitions for rapidly growing and changing Saskatoon.
Regina
-
Canada Post suspends deliveries in Regina after first blast of winter
Canada Post has issued a "red delivery alert" for Regina due to inclement weather and freezing rain.
-
Icy conditions reported on highways as southern Sask. gets first taste of winter weather
Rain followed by snow overnight in Regina and many parts of southern Saskatchewan is making for an icy commute Wednesday morning for some drivers.
-
'Confidence across the board': Riders' morale high heading into West Final
The Saskatchewan Roughriders are riding the high of a Western Semi-Final victory over the B.C. Lions on Saturday and have carried it into practice this week as they prepare to face Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the West Final on Saturday.
Toronto
-
Car dealership employees accused of selling stolen cars: Toronto police
Two suspects accused of selling stolen cars while employed at a legitimate car dealership in Toronto are now facing a combined 176 charges, police say.
-
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, sparked a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, was convicted of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts.
-
Ontario cities consider bylaws to prohibit protests near schools, places of worship
As Brampton, Ont., deals with the fallout of two days of violent protests outside a Hindu temple, other Ontario cities are also considering enacting local laws that would prohibit protests near institutions such as schools, hospitals and places of worship.
Montreal
-
Legault warns of a possible influx of migrants following Trump's election
Quebec Premier François Legault is raising concerns about the prospect of a wave of migrants coming to the province following Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. presidential election.
-
Quebec 'ready to use' notwithstanding clause to force doctors to practice in province
Quebec Premier Francois Legault says his government is prepared to use the notwithstanding clause to force doctors trained in Quebec to begin their careers in the province's public system.
-
Eric Girard to present economic update on Nov. 21
Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard is slated to present an economic update on Nov. 21.
Atlantic
-
Commercial fishers seek $10 million in damages against 'illegal' N.S. lobster buyers
A commercial lobster fishing group in Nova Scotia has gone to court seeking $10 million in damages against those it alleges are buying lobster caught illegally in St. Mary's Bay.
-
Man arrested after P.E.I. RCMP seize drugs and replica guns
A 38-year-old man has been arrested after police say they seized drugs and replica guns from a home in Margate, P.E.I.
-
Yarmouth woman, 81, dies after collision between car, truck in Brooklyn, N.S.
An 81-year-old woman has died after a car and truck collided in Brooklyn, N.S.
Winnipeg
-
Snow clearing costs already piling up at Winnipeg City Hall
Finance officials at Winnipeg City Hall are hoping mother nature is kind this winter, as the snow budget is already being pushed over its limit.
-
'It is very scary': Advocates urge Manitobans to test homes for radon
Health advocates are warning Manitobans about an odorless, colourless killer that could be lurking in your home.
-
Family of Bombers QB Zach Collaros finds balance between football and home life
Nicole Collaros switches on the Zoom chat, apologizing that husband Zach might join in late.
Ottawa
-
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, sparked a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, was convicted of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts.
-
Community rallies to find missing springer-spaniel in Manotick
A search is underway in Manotick Ont., for Bentley, a four-year-old springer-spaniel dog, which was last seen near the south side of the towns island, near the curling club on Sunday.
-
Premier not focused on Ottawa as Ontario plans to rip up bike lanes
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he's not concerned about the bike lanes in Ottawa, as the government seeks to rip up cycling paths on major roads in Toronto and other parts of the province.
Northern Ontario
-
Various popular brands of bread and buns have been recalled in Canada
Dozens of popular brands of bread have been recalled in Canada after pieces of metal were discovered in some of the products.
-
Sudbury police looking for two suspects in sexual assault, assault at pub
Sudbury police are asking for the public's help with identifying two suspects involved in a sexual assault and assault at a Garson pub last week.
-
Camera catches Elliot Lake, Ont., retirement home worker trying to steal from resident
A 42-year-old employee of a retirement home in northern Ontario has been charged with theft and other offences after a suspicious resident set up a camera in their room.
Barrie
-
One person found dead after house fire in Wasaga Beach
One person has died after fire broke out in a house in Wasaga Beach.
-
Mother of one planning a very merry Christmas after lottery win
A Kleinburg woman plans to make sure her family has a very merry Christmas after winning the lottery.
-
Former friend claims Ont. woman accused of posing as a nurse for 4 years stole her identity
The former friend of a woman accused of falsifying documents to pose as a nurse in Simcoe County for four years claims the accused stole her identity.
Kitchener
-
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, sparked a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, was convicted of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts.
-
Erick Buhr fired lawyer, requested mistrial before being convicted of grandmother’s death
Erick Buhr fired his lawyer and unsuccessfully requested a mistrial, a week before a jury convicted him of second-degree murder in the death of his grandmother, Viola Erb.
-
Driver facing multiple charges after being stopped in Cambridge for a tire issue
A driver from Markham is facing a list of charges after police in Cambridge pulled them over for a tire issue.
London
-
Pedestrian in life-threatening condition following serious motor collision in London
A man is in serious condition after a collision on Tuesday evening.
-
Caught on camera: Sarnia police say woman returned as porch pirate in disguise
On October 22, a woman with blonde hair wearing a grey maxi-dress and black backpack rode past homes on Davis Street on a red mountain bike.
-
Over $170,000 in drugs seized, wanted man arrested with loaded firearm: London police
Three people are facing charges after London police found a wanted man in possession of a loaded firearm.
Windsor
-
Arrest warrant issued for stabbing suspect: WPS
The Windsor Police Service has issued an arrest warrant for the suspect wanted in connection to Monday’s downtown stabbing.
-
Investigation underway after incident on Dufferin Place
Windsor police are investigating an incident on Dufferin Place in the downtown area.
-
OPP investigating series of break-and-enters in Leamington
Leamington OPP are investigating a series of break-and-enters in Leamington.