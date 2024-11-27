10 things to do in Calgary this weekend (Nov. 29 – Dec. 1)
There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.
Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:
Lions Festival of Lights
- What: This year marks the 38th annual Lions Festival of Lights, a dazzling outdoor Christmas light display you can drive past or walk through.
- Where: Confederation Park Golf Course, 24 Avenue and 14 Street N.W.
- When: Until Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025.
Zoolights
- What: Zoolights is a family friendly event that sees the Calgary Zoo decked out in thousands of sparkly holiday lights. Some days may be cancelled due to cold weather, so be sure to check the Calgary Zoo’s social media before attending.
- Where: Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo, 210 St. George's Dr. N.E.
- When: Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, to Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025.
Spruce Meadows International Christmas Market
- What: Immerse yourself in a festive atmosphere with seasonal décor and shop for holiday gifts at the Spruce Meadows International Christmas Market, which has both indoor and outdoor spaces.
- Where: Spruce Meadows, 18011 Spruce Meadows Way S.W.
- When: Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2024.
Inglewood Holiday Night Market
- What: The Inglewood Holiday Night Market has dozens of vendors selling everything from handmade crafts to vintage clothing to antiques and collectibles.
- When: Friday, Nov. 29 and Sunday, Nov. 30 from 4 to 9 p.m.
- Where: The Quonset at the Crossroads Market, 1235 26 Ave. S.E.
Hitmen vs. Oil Kings
- What: The Calgary Hitmen take on the Edmonton Oil Kings.
- When: 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024.
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.
Hitmen vs. Warriors
- What: The Calgary Hitmen take on the Moose Jaw Warriors – and it's the Teddy Bear Toss! The annual tradition, started in 1995, sees teddy bears collected for charity.
- When: 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024.
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.
Christmas Market at Granary Road
- What: Head to Granary Road's Christmas Market for wagon rides, photos with Santa (and alpacas) and to browse items sold by dozens of vendors.
- When: Saturdays and Sundays from Nov. 30 to Dec. 15. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Where: Granary Road, 226066 112 St. West.
Christmas Market at The Saskatoon Farm
- What: Experience the magic of the holidays at the eighth annual Christmas Market at The Saskatoon Farm, complete with more than 200 local vendors.
- When: Friday, Nov. 29 from 12 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Where: The Saskatoon Farm, 80181, 338 Ave. East.
A Christmas Carol at Theatre Calgary
- What: Watch Charles Dickens’ classic holiday tale A Christmas Carol come to life on the Theatre Calgary Stage. The play tells the story of elderly miser Ebenezer Scrooge, who is visited by three spirits that take him on a journey into his past, present and future to show him the errors of his ways.
- Where: Max Bell Theatre at Arts Commons, 220 Ninth Ave. S.E.
- When: Nov. 29 – Dec. 29, 2024.
Beauty and the Beast
- What: It's a tale as old as time: step into the enchanted world of Disney's Beauty and the Beast, presented by Calgary's StoryBook Theatre. Recommended for ages six and up.
- When: Until Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024.
- Where: Beddington Theatre Arts Centre, 375 Bermuda Dr N.W.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Hang in there, the warm up starts on Monday
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canada Post, union are 'too far apart' to reach a deal and end the strike: labour minister
The Canada Post strike is expected to continue as parties remain 'too far apart on critical issues' to reach a deal, according to Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon.
W5 Investigates Canada's least wanted man: A family's long and lonely fight to bring their son home from Syria
Counterterrorism experts and humanitarian groups are urging countries to repatriate suspected ISIS members, as one family tells CTV W5 about their long and lonely fight to bring their son home from Syria.
After warmest on record, winter looks to 'salvage its reputation': Weather Network
Canada's warmest winter on record is unlikely to make a repeat performance this year, The Weather Network's chief meteorologist says, as a new seasonal forecast suggests the season will try to 'salvage its reputation.'
Elon Musk publicized the names of U.S. government employees he wants to cut. It's terrifying federal workers
When President-elect Donald Trump said Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy would recommend major cuts to the federal government in his administration, many public employees knew that their jobs could be on the line.
Police officer injured after being shot by fellow cop, B.C. RCMP say
B.C.’s police oversight body has been called in to investigate after a friendly fire incident in the Southern Interior Tuesday.
Trump picks Jay Bhattacharya, who backed COVID herd immunity, to lead National Institutes of Health
U.S. president-elect Donald Trump has chosen health economist Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, a critic of pandemic lockdowns and vaccine mandates, to lead the National Institutes of Health, the nation's leading medical research agency.
Toronto police identify infant victim of midtown homicide
An infant who police say was killed by their mother in midtown Toronto last week has been identified by police.
$100 million up for grabs after no Lotto Max grand prize winner Tuesday
An estimated $100 million is up for grabs, including an $80-million Lotto Max jackpot, after Tuesday night’s Lotto Max draw ended without a grand prize winner.
American schools are bracing for upheaval over fear of mass deportations
Last time Donald Trump was president, rumors of immigration raids terrorized the Oregon community where Gustavo Balderas was the school superintendent.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada Post, union are 'too far apart' to reach a deal and end the strike: labour minister
The Canada Post strike is expected to continue as parties remain 'too far apart on critical issues' to reach a deal, according to Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Cold spell deepens
Edmonton managed to get into single digits on Tuesday as temperatures climbed to -8 C in the evening. But, that's it for single-digit temperatures for the rest of the month.
-
One small step for Alberta town: Residents hope to share name with lunar rover
Residents of a northern Alberta town are over the moon that it could share its name with the first Canadian rover set to explore the dark, cold terrain of Earth's closest celestial neighbour.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge & District Exhibition short millions of dollars, unclaimed management expenses: report
Unclaimed management expenses, unsupported strategic plan targets and inconsistent project budgets are believed to be leading factors behind the Lethbridge & District Exhibition's (LDE) financial troubles, according to a newly released report.
-
'Let's do this': Crowsnest Pass mayor wants proposed coal mine sooner than later
A mayor in southwestern Alberta is hoping for an immediate meeting with Premier Danielle Smith to discuss a coal project his community has voted in favour of being built.
-
Alberta NDP concerned postal strike plan could hinder upcoming byelection
Alberta's Opposition NDP says a decision not to mail out voter registration cards due to the Canada Post strike could hurt turnout in a provincial byelection that is set for a week before Christmas.
Vancouver
-
Police officer injured after being shot by fellow cop, B.C. RCMP say
B.C.’s police oversight body has been called in to investigate after a friendly fire incident in the Southern Interior Tuesday.
-
$60k household income not enough to meet basic needs for some Canadians: poll
More than half of Canadians with annual household incomes below $60,000 are unsure if they can continue to afford basic needs such as food and shelter or if they will be forced to turn to charities for help, according to a new Ipsos poll.
-
Gastown steam clock builder remembered for his skill, sense of humour, and 'strangest snacks'
The daughters of the man who built Vancouver’s famous Gastown steam clock described their father as generous to a fault, with a rascally, quick-witted sense of humour.
Vancouver Island
-
Police officer injured after being shot by fellow cop, B.C. RCMP say
B.C.’s police oversight body has been called in to investigate after a friendly fire incident in the Southern Interior Tuesday.
-
BC Ferries changing direction on how it receives community feedback
BC Ferries says it’s changing route on how it receives feedback from the public.
-
Premiers plan meeting with PM, scramble to respond to Trump's tariff threats
Donald Trump's threat to slap 25 per cent tariffs on all Canadian goods imported into the United States has created major waves.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon man hospitalized after he was allegedly stabbed in the forehead
A man has been taken to hospital after he was allegedly stabbed in the forehead early on Tuesday.
-
The Riche stuff: Off-season addition enjoying early success with Saskatoon Blades
The Saskatoon Blades were back in action Tuesday after a rare day off due to the snow Monday.
-
Affordability and tariffs dominate talk as legislature resumes in Saskatchewan
Day two of an exceptionally short fall sitting of the Saskatchewan legislature has now wrapped. An opposition motion to cut the provincial gas tax was struck down while the government faced criticism on more than half a dozen portfolios.
Regina
-
Charged dropped against ex Regina high school teacher accused of sexual exploitation of student
A former Regina high school teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old female student was acquitted on Tuesday of all five charges he faced, Regina’s Court of King’s Bench confirmed to CTV News.
-
Trudeau to meet with premiers today following Trump tariff threat
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to meet with the country's premiers this afternoon, after they asked for an urgent meeting on U.S.-Canada relations ahead of the incoming Donald Trump administration.
-
Affordability and tariffs dominate talk as legislature resumes in Saskatchewan
Day two of an exceptionally short fall sitting of the Saskatchewan legislature has now wrapped. An opposition motion to cut the provincial gas tax was struck down while the government faced criticism on more than half a dozen portfolios.
Toronto
-
Toronto police identify infant victim of midtown homicide
An infant who police say was killed by their mother in midtown Toronto last week has been identified by police.
-
Two suspects charged after victims tied up in 'violent' armed home invasion in Mississauga: police
Two suspects have been charged in connection with a “violent” home invasion in Mississauga which saw two people tied up in a home while a small child was present, Peel police say.
-
Canadians carrying more debt and missing more payments: reports
Interest rate cuts by the Bank of Canada appear to have stimulated spending with more consumers taking on added debt, but as more people take on more credit and car loans there's also been an increase in delinquency rates.
Montreal
-
Cinemas Guzzo closing West Island theatre amid major financial troubles
Cinemas Guzzo owner and reality TV star Vincenzo (Vince) Guzzo said he will close the Cinema Des Sources location as he faces financial trouble and fights to save his business.
-
After warmest on record, winter looks to 'salvage its reputation': Weather Network
Canada's warmest winter on record is unlikely to make a repeat performance this year, The Weather Network's chief meteorologist says, as a new seasonal forecast suggests the season will try to 'salvage its reputation.'
-
Cirque du Soleil to present a show about Daniel Bélanger in Trois-Rivières
After paying tribute to the likes of Robert Charlebois and the Cowboys Fringants, Cirque du Soleil will be offering a show on the world of singer-songwriter Daniel Bélanger next summer at the Amphithéâtre Cogeco in Trois-Rivières.
Atlantic
-
N.S. NDP Leader Claudia Chender speaks in Halifax after election
Nova Scotia NDP Leader Claudia Chender is speaking to reporters this morning following her party’s electoral victories Tuesday night.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada Post, union are 'too far apart' to reach a deal and end the strike: labour minister
The Canada Post strike is expected to continue as parties remain 'too far apart on critical issues' to reach a deal, according to Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon.
-
N.B. RCMP investigating double homicide after bodies found inside burning vehicle in Chipman
Police in New Brunswick are investigating the homicides of two people found inside a burning vehicle in Chipman.
Winnipeg
-
Walking for love: 100-year-old Winnipeg man continues to make trek to visit his wife
It's considered lucky to live to be 100, but often when you hit that milestone, you're faced with significant mobility issues. Not Winnipeg's Jack Mudry. The centenarian regularly walks five blocks to get where he wants to go, the care home where his wife Stella lives.
-
LIVE AT 11 AM
LIVE AT 11 AM Winnipeg police to announce new charges in animal cruelty investigation
The Winnipeg Police Service will announce additional charges in an animal cruelty investigation that involved cats being killed and tortured.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada Post, union are 'too far apart' to reach a deal and end the strike: labour minister
The Canada Post strike is expected to continue as parties remain 'too far apart on critical issues' to reach a deal, according to Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon.
Ottawa
-
Two Château Laurier staff to receive Coronation Medals for service, contributions
Two long-serving staff members of Ottawa's historic Château Laurier are being recognized with King Charles III's Coronation Medals for their dedication and community contributions.
-
O-Train Line 2 and 4 opening pushed into December at the earliest
The head of Ottawa's transit service says we will learn more about the launch of O-Train Line 2 and 4 next week, as the north-south light rail line remains closed to passengers.
-
Three suspects in Jewellery store theft in Pembroke, Ont. sought by OPP
Ontario Provincial Police are asking the public for help in identifying three suspects involved with a break-and-enter at a jewellery store in Pembroke, Ont. on Nov. 13.
Northern Ontario
-
After warmest on record, winter looks to 'salvage its reputation': Weather Network
Canada's warmest winter on record is unlikely to make a repeat performance this year, The Weather Network's chief meteorologist says, as a new seasonal forecast suggests the season will try to 'salvage its reputation.'
-
Loitering causing safety concerns by fire station in downtown Sudbury
There is enhanced security outside the main fire hall in downtown Sudbury in response to safety concerns.
-
Sudbury resident scammed out of $20K, suspect from southern Ont. charged
A 21-year-old from southern Ontario has been charged with several offences after a victim from Greater Sudbury was tricked into giving him $20,000.
Barrie
-
Season's first weather advisory in effect for central Ontario
Environment Canada has issued its first weather advisory of the season for our region.
-
'Don't veer for deer' : OPP
Grey Bruce warns of motorists hitting eight deer in one week.
-
Public Health issues opioid alert after 3 drug poisonings in 2 days
Dangerous opioids are circulating in Grey Bruce counties.
Kitchener
-
Guelph man pleads guilty to leaving scene of crash that killed cyclist
A Guelph man has pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in the death of a cyclist and community advocate.
-
NHLer and former Kitchener Rangers staff member race to game on foot
Snow couldn't stop a Minnesota Wild hockey player from making it to his NHL debut, thanks to a little help from a former staff member of the Kitchener Rangers.
-
Child tells Guelph Police he was approached by driver twice and offered candy
Guelph Police are investigating after a boy said he was approached by a driver twice and offered candy on Tuesday.
London
-
Plans for proposed fast food restaurant in north London get denied
Officials with the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority (UTRCA) have rejected a proposed development in north London, which would have fallen in a flood plain.
-
Significant drug seizure reported in Grey Bruce
On Nov. 14, Grey Bruce OPP got the tip about a person of interest travelling on Highway 21 in Saugeen First Nation towards Saugeen Shores. Officers were able to find the vehicle and learned both the driver and passenger were being sought by police.
-
Sarnia councillor won't apologize to mayor and staff for vulgar attacks during meeting
A controversial Sarnia councillor is under fire for a vulgar exchange during a city budget meeting on Tuesday.
Windsor
-
Warning: phone scammers posing as Windsor police
If you get a call that looks like it's from Windsor police, it might not be.
-
Alleged impaired driver charged after crash
Essex County OPP officers charged a man with impaired driving after a collision in Lakeshore.
-
LaSalle approves $200-million commercial development
Located at the corner of Sandwich West Parkway and Heritage Drive, the overhaul will create about 145,000 square feet of commercial space, according to a town report.