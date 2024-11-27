10 things to do in Calgary this weekend (Nov. 29 – Dec. 1)

There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:

Lions Festival of Lights

This year marks the 38th annual Lions Festival of Lights, a dazzling outdoor Christmas light display you can drive past or walk through. Where: Confederation Park Golf Course, 24 Avenue and 14 Street N.W.

Zoolights

Zoolights is a family friendly event that sees the Calgary Zoo decked out in thousands of sparkly holiday lights. Some days may be cancelled due to cold weather, so be sure to check the Calgary Zoo’s social media before attending. Where: Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo, 210 St. George's Dr. N.E.

Spruce Meadows International Christmas Market

Immerse yourself in a festive atmosphere with seasonal décor and shop for holiday gifts at the Spruce Meadows International Christmas Market, which has both indoor and outdoor spaces. Where: Spruce Meadows, 18011 Spruce Meadows Way S.W.

Inglewood Holiday Night Market

The Inglewood Holiday Night Market has dozens of vendors selling everything from handmade crafts to vintage clothing to antiques and collectibles. When: Friday, Nov. 29 and Sunday, Nov. 30 from 4 to 9 p.m.

Hitmen vs. Oil Kings

The Calgary Hitmen take on the Edmonton Oil Kings. When: 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024.

Hitmen vs. Warriors

The Calgary Hitmen take on the Moose Jaw Warriors – and it's the Teddy Bear Toss! The annual tradition, started in 1995, sees teddy bears collected for charity. When: 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024.

Christmas Market at Granary Road

Head to Granary Road's Christmas Market for wagon rides, photos with Santa (and alpacas) and to browse items sold by dozens of vendors. When: Saturdays and Sundays from Nov. 30 to Dec. 15. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Christmas Market at The Saskatoon Farm

Experience the magic of the holidays at the eighth annual Christmas Market at The Saskatoon Farm, complete with more than 200 local vendors. When: Friday, Nov. 29 from 12 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A Christmas Carol at Theatre Calgary

Watch Charles Dickens’ classic holiday tale A Christmas Carol come to life on the Theatre Calgary Stage. The play tells the story of elderly miser Ebenezer Scrooge, who is visited by three spirits that take him on a journey into his past, present and future to show him the errors of his ways. Where: Max Bell Theatre at Arts Commons, 220 Ninth Ave. S.E.

