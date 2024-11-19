11 Calgary spots make list of Top 100 Restaurants in Canada for 2024

Almost a dozen Calgary eateries are featured on a new list of the Top 100 Restaurants in Canada for 2024.

The list from online restaurant reservation site OpenTable, released on Tuesday, draws upon the data from more than one million dining metrics and user reviews from across Canada between Oct. 1, 2023 to Sept. 30, 2024.

OpenTable says the list features some of the most in-demand restaurants across the nation.

“This year’s Top 100 list celebrates the incredible culinary diversity throughout the country," said Matt Davis, country director for OpenTable Canada, in a news release.

"Our goal is to provide the perfect restaurant for any occasion - for the holiday season and beyond."

Calgary's top restaurants, according to OpenTable, include:

In addition, two spots in Banff made the list: Sky Bistro and The Bison Restaurant and Patio.

Alberta had 16 eateries named in total, including three in Edmonton.

Ontario has 53 restaurants on the list, British Columbia has 15, Quebec has 13, Saskatchewan has two and Newfoundland and Labrador has one.

"The Canadian dining scene is continuing to evolve," Davis said.

"Canadians are breaking away from traditional patterns by embracing mid-week dining, which is good news for restaurants as these times can be typically quieter, as well as craving unique culinary experiences and group dining."

To view the complete list of OpenTable's Top 100 Restaurants in Canada for 2024, you can visit OpenTable's website.