CALGARY -- An 11th resident of the McKenzie Towne Continuing Care Centre has died due to complications linked to the COVID-19 virus.

A family member identified the senior as Doreen Gauvreau. She died Monday morning at the age of 81 years old.

CTV News spoke to Gauvreau's niece, Nina Vaughn, and daughter, Renee Laboucane, last week. The women said their three family members in care at the facility — Doreen Gauvreau, her husband Sylvio, 89 and Lorne Vaughn, 81 — had all contracted the virus.

As of Sunday afternoon, the McKenzie Towne care centre's operating company, Revera, reported 52 residents and 39 staff members had tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Monday, there were 1,348 recorded cases of the virus in Alberta. Twenty-four people have died.