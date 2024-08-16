12-year-old girl assaulted at Calgary park, suspect sought by police

Calgary police are trying to identify a man who allegedly assaulted a 12-year-old girl at the Prairie Winds Park earlier this week.

Officers were called to the park, in the 200 block of Castleridge Boulevard N.E., at 8:15 p.m. on July 30 for reports of an altercation.

Police say it's believed the man's young son had an "interaction" with the 12-year-old girl at the playground, after which the suspect confronted the 12-year-old.

"The verbal altercation escalated, and the man struck the victim," police said in a Friday news release.

The 12-year-old girl was assessed on scene by EMS. She suffered minor injuries and was taken home by police officers.

The man is described as being about 40 to 50 years old, with a medium build and short hair.

He was wearing a blue t-shirt, black pants with white stripes on the sides and black shoes with white soles.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.