CALGARY -- A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Bearspaw First Nation west of Calgary.

Rick Wilson, minister of Indigenous Relations, announced Monday at the daily provincial briefing that 14 cases have been confirmed in Eden Valley, and another has been found in Morley.

Wilson said all cases are isolating at home.

"This community has an experienced emergency management team in place that managed through the 2013 southern Alberta floods," said Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer.

"This experience meant this First Nation knew how to prepare and plan for sufficient equipment, personnel and plans in place to treat those affected with COVID-19."

Hinshaw said she's confident the system is working and the community will be able to manage the outbreak.

Eden Valley hosted drive-thru testing Monday for anyone with symptoms, elders and those with medical issues and addictions.

"It is critically important that we continue to work together, abiding to the suggestions and cautions set out by our emergency management team and the government officials," said Bearspaw First Nation Chief Darcy Dixon in a letter to community members.

Wilson said they are working with Bearspaw health and emergency management teams to have reliable communications technology in place to connect them with Alberta Health Services.

Wilson said they are looking at an option to bring in a temporary cellular tower.

Last week, the Sucker Creek First Nation in northern Alberta also reported a positive COVID-19 case.