EDMONTON -- Almost 300 new cases of coronavirus were added to Alberta's total Friday, with three of those cases found on a First Nation in the Calgary zone.

Alberta Health says the cases were found on the Eden Valley Bearspaw First Nation in Longview, Alta.

Officials say all of the patients are self-isolating at home.

Four people died in the past 24 hours since Hinshaw's last update, with three of those deaths occurring in long-term care homes.

Longview is located approximately an hour south of Calgary.