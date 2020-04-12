CALGARY -- In an effort to further protect their members from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Blood Tribe in southern Alberta has extended its nightly curfew to include people of all ages.

The Blood Tribe council declared a state of emergency on March 16.

Two weeks later, the council implemented the 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew for all members under the age of 18. This week, as of Thursday, that curfew now applies to all members in the communities of standoff, Moses Lake and Levern.

This week, council also passed its emergency protection bylaw, which will allow council to make regulations regarding emergency matters that may arise from the pandemic, and other future emergencies.

"The bylaw is a means to allow us to respond to health emergencies in a rapid, comprehensive and effective way to ensure the safety and well-being of our community," said Dorothy First Rider, Blood Tribe councillor.