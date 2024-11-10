160 supporters gather at Ironwood Stage & Grill to raise awareness about Inglewood Pool

Around 160 people attended a rally to save the Inglewood Pool Sunday afternoon.

“Fill the Grill – Save the Inglewood Pool” at the Ironwood, drew supporters from all quadrants of the city, said organizer Fiona Mckenzie, who came to eat lunch, listen to speakers Jeromy Farkas, Dr. Diana Onea and David de Vlieger, and to build awareness about the pool.

“It’s not just a community pool,” said McKenzie. “People come from all across the city to use this pool.

"Yeah, it's important for our community, for seniors, people with disabilities, children, but it's not just a community pool. It's a city pool.”

McKenzie urged the city to rethink its recreation infrastructure policy.

The building is more than 50 years old and has lasted much longer than the expected 20-year lifespan.

If the pool remained open, it would cost at least $600,000 in repairs, which would take three months to complete.

On top of that, it would cost $800,000 to operate over two years.

Right now, the pool is only open three days a week and isn’t generating revenue, the city says.

However, those who love the facility say it’s a vital community hub and hope council will listen to their pleas to keep it open.

“This is the fourth city pool that is being shut down,” she said. “The city wants to have just these big rec centers. They're not a one-size-fits-all (scenario)."

She believes that community pools help neighbourhoods thrive.

Fiona McKenzie is an organizer for Save the inglewood Pool

“The city is planning on spending a minimum of $2 million to knock down the pool, when really it would probably be cheaper for them to keep the pool open than to bulldoze it,” she said. “And our density is growing.

“It's just – again -- it's something not very well thought out to cut recreation.”

With files from CTV's Tyler Barrow and Jacqueline Wilson