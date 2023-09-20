1MillionMarch4Children demonstration planned in Calgary

Protests and counter-protests will be taking place in Calgary over gender ideology in schools, part of a larger, nation-wide demonstration on Wednesday.

The main protest has been organized by a public group calling itself "1MillionMarch4Children," which is against the instruction of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools.

The group wants to end those lessons, along with the use of gender ideology, mixed bathrooms and gender-specific pronouns.

In the meantime, several counter-protests have been organized to stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ2S+ community.

The groups are calling the protest "hate-fuelled."

"These rallies are part of a movement across North America that uses 'parental consent' as a dog whistle for rising homophobia and transphobia. This movement is concerning and must be stopped," Clint Johnson, president of the BC Teachers' Federation, wrote in a letter to B.C. Premier David Eby.

Eby's response stated that schools need to be a place where every student feels safe.

"Without hesitation, I denounce threats, hate and violence against 2SLGBTQ2S+IA+ communities. We are seeing a concerning rise in incidents where trans people are being targeted with threats and violence in person and online," Eby said in the statement.

The Alberta Teachers Association has been sharing similar statements online, condemning the 1MillionMarch4Children protest, adding the days ahead "will be difficult" for LGBTQ2S+ students.

A similar protest is scheduled to take place outside its office building in Edmonton.

Calgary's demonstration is scheduled to take place in front of the Harry Hays building at 9:30 a.m.

(With files from the Canadian Press)