2 Alberta MLAs call for return of unvaccinated students to post-secondary campuses

A pair of United Conservative Party MLAs penned a letter calling for the return of unvaccinated students to Alberta's post-secondary schools provided they test negative for COVID-19.

Nine of the province's largest post-secondary institutions currently have strict immunization policies in place where only staff and students who are fully vaccinated may attend on-campus classes and activities.

Thursday's letter signed by Peace River MLA Dan Williams and Deputy Government House Leader/Cardston-Siksika MLA Joseph Schow called for change.

"We have failed to see these institutions demonstrate how their students are any safer from COVID-19 than those on campuses that allow rapid testing instead of proof of vaccination," the letter read. "All post-secondary institutions in Alberta should remove their backward-thinking COVID-19 vaccine mandates."

Neither UCP MLA has responded to CTV News' requests for comment.

The letter, which is addressed to the premier, health minister and minister of advanced education, argues unvaccinated students are being denied the opportunity to receive a higher education.

"(Those students) have seen their education and employment opportunities vanish for making a personal health choice. How can we rise to the demands of a growing economy and the challenges of COVID-19 if unvaccinated students are not allowed to graduate and help build Alberta’s economic future?"

Both MLAs are backbenchers with notable pasts.

Williams was outspoken over the closure of Alberta churches during the pandemic. He made headlines after arguing the GraceLife building should not be "barricaded" after it was closed for repeatedly breaking public health restrictions.

When CTV News conducted a government poll regarding vaccinations, Williams refused to answer multiple requests regarding his immunization status.

Williams also brought forward a controversial motion to give Schow a raise just months after the Cardston-Siksika member was named deputy government house leader.

That $12,000 annual pay bump, which isn't typically associated with the role, brought criticism from the opposition NDP. The party argued the move went against a UCP campaign promise to reduce unnecessary spending.