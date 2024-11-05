CALGARY
Calgary

    • 2 arrested following several attempted carjackings in Calgary

    On Nov. 4, 2024, Calgary police say two people attempted to steal the vehicles of three drivers and managed to get away with a fourth. They were later arrested. On Nov. 4, 2024, Calgary police say two people attempted to steal the vehicles of three drivers and managed to get away with a fourth. They were later arrested.
    Calgary police say they've arrested two people in connection with a series of carjackings on Monday.

    Officials say the suspects attempted to steal three vehicles at a parking lot located at 5949 Centre St. S.

    The offenders got away with a fourth vehicle, but they were arrested after they crashed into a drainage ditch.

    The vehicle's owner was not hurt.

