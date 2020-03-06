CALGARY -- Health officials while providing an update on the first presumptive case of the novel coronavirus, say a second suspected case of the illness has been found.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, says appropriate action is being taken after the presumptive case of COVID-19 was detected in a 50-year-old womam in the Calgary Zone.

Furthermore Hinshaw said a second presumptive case of the illness has been found in Alberta after a man in the Edmonton Zone, who had recently returned from the U.S., began to exhibit symptoms of the illness.

The patient, who is in his 40s, is recovering in isolation at home "with support from public health officials."

Officials say the second patient visited Michigan, Illinois and Ohio before returning to Alberta on Feb. 28. Doctors discovered the case following testing completed Friday.

"While I know some Albertans may be concerned by a second case, this is not unexpected. The risk to Albertans is still considered low. We have already isolated this individual and are taking swift action to implement immediate precautions to prevent the infection from spreading," Hinshaw says.

In the meantime, officials have taken steps to protect the health of Albertans in connection with the first presumptive case, confirmed to be in a Calgary woman.

That patient was employed with Alberta Treasury Branch and officials say two locations in the City of Calgary, Sage Hill and Creekside, are closed Friday.

ATB Financial says they are working with Alberta Health Services closely in regards to the case.

"We are doing everything we can to protect the health and safety of our team members and customers. Nothing is more important to ATB. To that end, we have been working closely with Alberta Health Services to ensure we are as proactive and protective as possible, including closing two of our Calgary locations. I want to thank AHS for their leadership on this front, and I want to thank our team members for their commitment to supporting each other and our customers," said Curtis Stange, president and CEO of ATB Financial in an emailed statement.

While Hinshaw says the risk of COVID-19 in Alberta remains low, but told CTV News Thursday the risk of cases coming into the province is high.

"I think it's important to differentiate between the risk of being exposed to the virus in Alberta, which is currently low, to the risk of the virus coming into Alberta and the risk that we should have somebody come into Alberta with the virus is getting higher and higher."