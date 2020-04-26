CALGARY -- Two clients of the Calgary Drop-In and Rehabilitation Centre have tested positive for COVID-19.

Rajan Sawhney, minister of community and social services made the announcement in a news conference Sunday regarding Alberta's supports for vulnerable residents during the pandemic.

"Appropriate precautions are being taken and AHS is engaged in managing the next steps," she said.

The province announced it is beginning testing of asymptomatic people in homeless shelters.

During the pandemic, the province has provided funds to help open 14 new shelter facilities for the homeless to meet physical distancing requirements.

Efforts are also being made to get people out of the shelter system, Sawhney said. The province says more than 400 people have been moved into housing since the start of the pandemic.