CALGARY -- Calgary-Elbow MLA Doug Schweitzer and Calgary-Peigan MLA Tanya Fir are among four ministers who were moved in Premier Jason Kenney's cabinet shuffle on Tuesday.

Fir will no longer serve as Alberta's minister of economic development, trade and tourism, and was not given a new role in cabinet.

"I want to thank Tanya for her good work. She is a very talented MLA, and I appreciate her service," said Kenney.

Formerly minister of justice and solicitor general, Schweitzer will replace Fir in the newly renamed ministry of jobs, economy, and innovation.

"I want to thank him for his great work at justice, and I'm confident he'll bring the same passion and professionalism to his important new responsibilities," Kenney said at Tuesday's news conference.

Schweitzer's new role will largely focus on the province's economic recovery plan, alon with launching the Invest Alberta Agency.

"That will put the 'Alberta Advantage' as a compelling reason to invest in this province and create jobs, to businesses and investors across Canada and around the world," said Kenney.

Kaycee Madu, MLA of Edmonton-South West, will take over Schweitzer's previous role in the justice ministry.

The Premier said today's shuffle was about ensuring the right ministers fill the right roles to aid in Alberta's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was the first cabinet shuffle Kenney has made since the UCP was elected to power in April 2019.