2 Calgary residents allegedly discovered sleeping in stolen SUV by Okotoks RCMP

Two Calgary residents have been charged after Okotoks RCMP officers discovered a stolen vehicle October 10.

On Thursday at 2:45 p.m, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle. They discovered a large SUV with a sun shade blocking the view into it.

Police say two people were observed sleeping inside, while the vehicle was parked on the side of the road.

A plate check revealed that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Calgary.

Following an investigation, police say both of the people sleeping inside the SUV were charged.

A 34-year-old Calgary man was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of break-in instruments and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

The man is scheduled to appear in court in Okotoks on Nov. 8.

A 28-year-old woman was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of break-in instruments, failure to comply with a probation order and three counts of failure to comply with a release order.

She’s scheduled to appear in court in Okotoks on Oct. 15.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.