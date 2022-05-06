2 charged following string of break-ins at Calgary businesses

Two men face several charges following an investigation into recent commercial break-and-enters in Calgary and police say these types of crime are on the rise.

Calgary Police Service officials say 19-year-old Marschal Stephen Patey and 20-year-old Joey Patrick Potter were arrested in connection with "numerous commercial break and enters."

Patey, who is slated to appear in court on May 9, faces the following charges:

Five counts of break-and-enter;

Possession of stolen property; and,

Failing to comply with a release order.

Potter is scheduled to appear in court on May 10. His charges include:

Two counts of possession of stolen property;

Break-and-enter;

Mischief to property;

Possession of a controlled substance; and,

Seven counts of failing to comply with a release order.

According to police, commercial break-and-enters are up 15 per cent compared to 2021, with criminals taking a shining to restaurants, gas stations and convenience stores.

"We know the community is concerned with these types of offences and we have been working with businesses to raise awareness of these issues and how we can prevent this type of crime," said Const. Ashley Halliwell with the CPS general investigations unit. "However, our efforts don’t stop there – we are working to investigate the break and enters reported to police to hold those offenders accountable."

Business owners are encourage to take preventative steps to reduce the likelihood of becoming the victim of crime including: