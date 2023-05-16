2 charged in connection with bust in Medicine Hat, Alta.

Medicine Hat police, along with members of ALERT, arrested two people in connection with a drug bust on May 9. (Supplied) Medicine Hat police, along with members of ALERT, arrested two people in connection with a drug bust on May 9. (Supplied)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina