2 charged in connection with bust in Medicine Hat, Alta.

Authorities have arrested two people, including "a repeat offender" who was out on bail, and seized a quantity of drugs and several weapons as a result of an investigation last week.

On May 9, members of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team's organized crime unit in Medicine Hat executed a search warrant on an apartment unit with the assistance of the Medicine Hat Police Service.

Officers seized the following during the operation:

619 grams of methamphetamine;

42 grams of fentanyl;

10 grams of cocaine;

140 pills of Oxycodone; and

$960 in Canadian cash.

ALERT says the estimated value of the drugs is $50,000.

Police also found a sawed-off shotgun, two replica firearms, ammunition and a conducted energy weapon, which resembled a flashlight.

Investigators say they are looking into how one of the suspects, who is bound by a lifetime firearms prohibition, came to be in possession of the shotgun.

"This is a repeat offender and was out on bail when we began our investigation. He is bound by a lifetime firearm prohibition, and his involvement in the drug trade puts the community at risk," said Staff Sgt. Ryan Thorburn, ALERT, in a statement.

Justin Crawford, 40, and Melissa Andrews, 40, were arrested and face a number of drug and firearm-related charges.

They both remain in custody.