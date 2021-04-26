CALGARY -- Cochrane RCMP are investigating a three vehicle collision Monday evening that left two people dead.

The collision, involving three motorcycles, took place around 6:45 p.m. on Hwy 1A between Hwy 1X and the Morley exit, approximately 10 kilometres from Exshaw.

Emergency services are on hand. The third person involved in the collision was transported to hospital.

Traffic on Highway 1A is being re-routed, and police said to expect delays for the next several hours.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story...