2 in hospital after Christmas Day fire in southwest Calgary
CALGARY -
Officials are looking into the cause of a fire on Christmas Day in southwest Calgary that sent two people to hospital.
The Calgary Fire Department responded to the scene of a fire on Sackville Drive S.W. around 6 p.m.
When firefighters arrived, they found two people inside a basement suite that had caught fire.
Both victims were taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Investigators have not determined a cause, but don't believe it is suspicious in nature.