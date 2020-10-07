CALGARY -- Alberta Health Services says 10 people have now died from complications of COVID-19 in connection with an outbreak at Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary.

The agency announced two new deaths on its website Wednesday, adding to the total of eight patients who have died since last week.

However, no new cases were confirmed among patients, health-care workers and visitors to the hospital. There are 42 patients, 33 health-care workers and five visitors sick with COVID-19 in connection with the outbreak.

There are also no developments in the number of health units affected by outbreaks – seven remain on that status while an eighth is on 'watch.'

Between Sept. 19 and Oct. 7, 311 health-care workers have been restricted from work at some point due to the outbreak due to association with the units or through contact tracing.

The new deaths bring the Foothills outbreak closer to the total reached at Alberta's deadliest hospital outbreak. Eleven people died in connection with a coronavirus outbreak at the Misericordia Hospital in Edmonton.

There are 1,981 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta and 143 new cases were added to the provincial totals on Wednesday.