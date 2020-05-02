CALGARY -- Two more patients in the Calgary zone have died from complications of the coronavirus, Alberta Health Services reported Saturday.

According to the recent data, 97 more cases of the illness have been confirmed in the past 24 hours.

Two Albertans, both women in their 90s who were residents at care homes in the Calgary zone, have died of COVID-19.

So far during the pandemic, 5,670 Albertans have contracted the illness while 94 have died. More than 60 of those deaths have occurred in the Calgary zone.

Health officials have reported outbreaks, where there are two or more cases of COVID-19, at the following long-term care facilities and supportive living centres:

AgeCare Midnapore, Calgary

AgeCare Walden Heights, Calgary

Bethany Calgary, Calgary

Bethany Riverview, Calgary

Bow View Manor, Calgary

Carewest George Boyack, Calgary

Carewest Glenmore Park, Calgary

Carewest Sarcee, Calgary

Chinook Care Centre, Calgary

Clifton Manor, Calgary

Dr. Vernon Fanning Centre, Carewest, Calgary

High River Long Term Care (in High River Hospital), High River

Mayfair Care Centre, Calgary

McKenzie Towne Long Term Care, Calgary

Providence Care Centre, Calgary

Academy of Aging, Calgary

AgeCare Seton, Calgary

AgeCare Skypointe, Calgary

Cedars Villa Extendicare, Calgary

Evergreen Retirement Living by Rivera, Calgary

Hillcrest Extendicare , Calgary

Intercare Brentwood Care Centre, Calgary

McKenzie Towne Revera Retirement Residence, Calgary

Millrise Place, Calgary

Proverbium 3 Homes Inc., Calgary

Seasons High River, High River

Swan Evergreen Village by Origin, Calgary

The Journey Club, Calgary

The Manor Village Varsity, Calgary

Tudor Manor, Okotoks

United Active Living at Fish Creek, Calgary

More than 2,500 people have recovered from COVID-19, AHS says.