2 more deaths from COVID-19 in Calgary zone, both at care facilities
CALGARY -- Two more patients in the Calgary zone have died from complications of the coronavirus, Alberta Health Services reported Saturday.
According to the recent data, 97 more cases of the illness have been confirmed in the past 24 hours.
Two Albertans, both women in their 90s who were residents at care homes in the Calgary zone, have died of COVID-19.
So far during the pandemic, 5,670 Albertans have contracted the illness while 94 have died. More than 60 of those deaths have occurred in the Calgary zone.
Health officials have reported outbreaks, where there are two or more cases of COVID-19, at the following long-term care facilities and supportive living centres:
- AgeCare Midnapore, Calgary
- AgeCare Walden Heights, Calgary
- Bethany Calgary, Calgary
- Bethany Riverview, Calgary
- Bow View Manor, Calgary
- Carewest George Boyack, Calgary
- Carewest Glenmore Park, Calgary
- Carewest Sarcee, Calgary
- Chinook Care Centre, Calgary
- Clifton Manor, Calgary
- Dr. Vernon Fanning Centre, Carewest, Calgary
- High River Long Term Care (in High River Hospital), High River
- Mayfair Care Centre, Calgary
- McKenzie Towne Long Term Care, Calgary
- Providence Care Centre, Calgary
- Academy of Aging, Calgary
- AgeCare Seton, Calgary
- AgeCare Skypointe, Calgary
- Cedars Villa Extendicare, Calgary
- Evergreen Retirement Living by Rivera, Calgary
- Hillcrest Extendicare , Calgary
- Intercare Brentwood Care Centre, Calgary
- McKenzie Towne Revera Retirement Residence, Calgary
- Millrise Place, Calgary
- Proverbium 3 Homes Inc., Calgary
- Seasons High River, High River
- Swan Evergreen Village by Origin, Calgary
- The Journey Club, Calgary
- The Manor Village Varsity, Calgary
- Tudor Manor, Okotoks
- United Active Living at Fish Creek, Calgary
More than 2,500 people have recovered from COVID-19, AHS says.