2 suspects face charges in April 24 Gleichen homicide

One Siksika Nation resident has been charged and an arrest warrant for a second man has been issued in relation to an April 24 homicide in Gleichen.

Following an investigation, the RCMP major crimes unit laid the charges in the murder of a man identified to have been 59-year-old Siksika Nation resident Clayton Redgun.

As a result, 27-year-old Richie Lance Bearhat was charged with second-degree murder.

Bearhat appeared before a justice of the peace and was remanded into custody. He’s scheduled to appear in court in Red Deer on April 29.

RCMP also obtained an arrest warrant for a second person, 20-year-old Siksika Nation resident David Bruce Drunkenchief, who has not been located.

Police are asking for public assistance locating Drunkenchief who is described as having a medium complexion, around 177 centimetres (5’10”) tall, weighing approximately 81 kilograms (180 pounds), with black hair and brown eyes.

Police ask that if you see David Drunkenchief, do not approach him. Instead, call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP Dispatch at 403-734-3923. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.