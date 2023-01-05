20 people face charges for theft, shoplifting and stolen vehicles in Airdrie area

Authorities say an enhanced enforcement plan in the City of Airdrie and Rocky View County has paid off.

Airdrie RCMP say they arrested 20 people over the month of December with the assistance of a number of retail loss prevention officers.

Officials say the strategy, from the detachment's crime reduction unit, focused mainly on theft, shoplifting and stolen vehicles.

"The project resulted in 20 new criminal code charges and the execution of 38 outstanding warrants, for charges including robbery, possession of stolen property, fail to comply with conditions, fail to attend court, break and enter, theft and drugs," RCMP said in a release.

Over the course of the month, RCMP were able to recover nearly $35,000 in stolen property.