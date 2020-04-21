CALGARY -- Weeks after postponing the 2020 Calgary Expo to the summer, organizers have officially cancelled this year's event in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and started the process of refunding ticket holders.

The decision was announced in a statement posted on the Calgary Expo website Tuesday.

"When we postponed the April show to July, we believed that would be enough time for things to settle down. We have been in touch with community partners, and despite all of our efforts and collaboration, it has become clear that July is not a viable option.

"We understand how important this show is to so many people and we’re grateful for the fierce passion we have seen from community partners and online. You deserve a celebration worthy of the time that goes into your booths, cosplay, and travels. This year, that is unfortunately not possible.

"If you purchased a ticket for the show, you will be receiving a refund. You do not need to take any action."

The 2021 Calgary Expo has been scheduled for April 22-25 at Stampede Park.

Vendors may elect to transfer their 2020 booth fee for the 2021 event at the same rate or may request a full refund.