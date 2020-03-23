CALGARY -- Calgary Expo 2020 is being postponed due to COVID-19.

An update posted online Monday says the popular event originally set for April 23-26 at Stampede Park is being pushed back to summer.

"Ultimately, the safety of our fans, guests and staff comes first. It’s our responsibility to do our part to honour and support the efforts of the front-line professionals making enormous sacrifices to keep us safe right now," reads the update.

No future date has yet been finalized, however organizers say they will have an update by March 30.

"One more thing: Know that our Fan First refund program remains available now and allows for a ticket refund for the full price of the ticket (minus service charges), no questions asked," reads the update.

"If you need to cancel your tickets, we understand. If you’d like to hold on to your tickets until next week, that’s great too. We’ll do our best to get you all the info you need to decide then."

A number of big names are scheduled to appear at this year's Calagry Expo, including former Mythbusters co-star Adam Savage; Sean Astin, Elijah Wood, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monahan from the Lord of the Rings trilogy; John Leguizamo from John Wick, George Takei from Star Trek and Alicia Silverstone from Clueless.