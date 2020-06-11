CALGARY -- The lone PGA Tour Champions stop in Canada will not take place in 2020 after officials decided to cancel this years' tournament as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Shaw Charity Classic at Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club in Calgary had been scheduled for Aug. 24 -30.

"Over the past few weeks, we have had extensive meetings with all of our key stakeholders including the PGA TOUR, along with our generous corporate partners and vendors," said Sean Van Kesteren, executive director of the Shaw Charity Classic. "We’ve determined that, after weighing all options, it was best to press pause and focus on bringing golf fans back together in 2021.

During the cancellation announcement, Shaw Communications pledged $1 million to match community donations to the Shaw Birdies for Kids program.

"Community is at the heart of the Shaw Charity Classic. Our mission with this event has always been to make a positive impact on Alberta’s youth, and we will remain committed to doing that throughout the summer."

Ticketholders will be offered refunds in the coming weeks.

Organizers have begun planning next year's Shaw Charity Classic that is slated for Aug. 11 to 15, 2021.